Where FSU football ranks in the AP Top 25 Poll after shocking Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles put the critics and doubters to rest with their performance on Saturday afternoon. It's a long season, but if this past weekend is any indication of what the Seminoles can do after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17, this could be a fun fall in Tallahassee.
Frankly, it's been a while since Florida State fans had something to cheer about and a reason to look forward to each Saturday. That's a narrative the Seminoles are looking to change over the next few weeks.
This time last year, FSU shockingly dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll following a 0-2 start, which included losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
One year later, the Seminoles find themselves ranked once again.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Tuesday, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released for the first time during the college football regular season. After being missing in action in the preseason poll, Florida State leaped to No. 14 in the country.
Alabama dropped from No. 8 to No. 21, the largest slide of any team remaining in the top 25.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Miami jumped to No. 5 after handling No. 10 Notre Dame at home. Clemson fell from No. 4 to No. 8 following a loss to LSU.
The only other team on Florida State's schedule ranked at this point of the season is Florida. The Gators moved up to No. 14 after beating FCS Long Island 55-0.
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium for its second of three consecutive home games on Saturday, September 6. The Seminoles will face off with the East Texas A&M Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and the contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, and Victoria Arlen will be on the call.
