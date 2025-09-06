Nole Gameday

Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M Lions

Who is available to play for the Seminoles on Saturday?

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (15) fumbles a punt return against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (15) fumbles a punt return against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Kickoff is closing in for No. 14 Florida State's second game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will host the East Texas A&M Lions, a member of the FCS division.

One week after taking down Alabama, the Seminoles will have to keep that same focus despite stepping onto the field as heavy favorites against East Texas A&M.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-East Texas A&M?

Roydell Williams
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Ahead of the matchup, there are some players dealing with injuries.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell announced redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. will miss the game due to injury.

In the win over Alabama, Florida State was without sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. It's unclear if either will return to the line up this weekend.

Plus, redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee has been out since the spring. Norvell has discussed a return for LaVallee in the near future.

As for East Texas A&M, returning starting quarterback Ron Peace was unavailable in the loss to SMU. He's expected to suit up today.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Lions

— As expected, Roydell Williams, Randy Pittman, Lawayne McCoy, Caleb LaVallee, and Kevin Wynn are not going through warmups.

— Pittman Jr. has a wrap on his left knee. Norvell mentioned he worked through a preseason injury to play against the Crimson Tide.

— After not playing last weekend, true freshman cornerback Shamar Arnoux is warming up. He seems primed to make his debut today.

— Redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls doesn't appear to be playing today after starting against Alabama. Rawls in not dressed out in pregame warmups. Junior Quindarrius Jones will likely assume his place in the lineup.

— Rawls and Pittman Jr. are the only two players on Florida State's depth chart who aren't dressed out.

Published |Modified
