NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles are one day away from a primetime showdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Doak Campbell Stadium. This is a game featuring two teams on different trajectories.
Since stumbling against Virginia, the Seminoles have lost four consecutive games and look lost at this point of the season. The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, turned things around in recent weeks, winning three straight outings, including a statement victory over SMU on a last-second field goal.
Dating back to last year, Florida State has dropped nine consecutive ACC games. That's a streak the Seminoles wouldn't like to get to ten.
Our staff at NoleGameday provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Demon Deacons.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Somehow, my 2025 game-by-game prediction record is worse than Florida State's. I guess I've simply had too much faith in the Seminoles over the last four weeks, clearly, to my detriment.
I wrote down a bunch of numbers surrounding Florida State and Wake Forest to provide insight into the matchup. But does it really matter? On paper, the Seminoles were better than Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Stanford. At this point, it's better to throw the stats and hypotheticals in the trash.
FSU isn't the same team from the beginning of the season. Weaknesses have been exposed, and the Seminoles haven't consistently fought through adversity.
On the other side, Wake Forest is maximizing its talent under a first year head coach.
A 30-0 loss to the Demon Deacons in 2006 let every Florida State fan know Bobby Bowden's tenure was winding down. Following an ugly 22-20 defeat to Wake Forest in 2019, the Willie Taggart era was all but over.
Will we say the same thing about Norvell's time in Tallahassee if Wake Forest beats Florida State again? I think there's a chance Florida State could find a rhythm coming out of the week off, but the Seminoles will have to prove it instead of saying it from here on out.
I'll be picking against Florida State for the first time since Week 1.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Demon Deacons 38, Seminoles 21
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
I can say all I want in this prediction, like stats, position vs. positions, who’s healthy, who’s not, but at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to if FSU wants to play ball or not Saturday night. If they look like they did against Stanford, looking bleh and playing with embarrassing discipline, Wake Forest will dominate.
I think there’s one last small bit of hope on my end that’s not the case, and the Seminoles get their first ACC win of the year since September of 2024. Jeez, that was tough to type.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Seminoles 28, Demon Deacons 27
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
Zero faith. I have zero faith in Florida State football. And Wake Forest always finds a way to stay competitive against much more talented teams. It must be nice.
I will not be picking Florida State to win another game this season. That's what they deserve at this point.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-4
Demon Deacons 27, Seminoles 23
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
Two weeks ago, I said that I truly had no idea what to expect from the Florida State team anymore, and a loss to Stanford has only exacerbated that sentiment. It has been confounding performance after confounding performance on both sides of the ball for the better part of four games now, and it often looks like Mike Norvell's squad finds a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory week in and week out.
Faith in this team to find a way to win a conference game is at an all-time low, and with good reason. FSU has lost 9 consecutive ACC games, and it will have been 406 days since its last win against a conference opponent come Saturday. The path to victory won't be any easier either, as the 'Noles must face a Wake Forest Demon Deacon squad that has rattled off 3 straight victories; one of which coming against an impressive SMU team.
Despite the streak and the impressive 5-2 record, however, the Demon Deacons aren't the better team on paper. In fact, the 'Noles hold the statistical advantage in nearly every category (with the exception of points against). Not to mention, the Seminoles are coming off a much-needed bye week, wherein they've had an opportunity to regroup and potentially find their footing.
Every ounce of me wants to give the Seminoles the edge, especially considering it's a home game during homecoming week, FSU is coming off a bye, and Halloween weekend usually provides an elevated energy around Tallahassee. We could very well see an explosive day from the Seminoles in Doak. But, I'm in a state of "believe it when I see it" at this point.
Until proven otherwise, I'm skeptical of the capabilities of Norvell's team to win the games they're supposed to win. Regardless, I made a commitment during last week's score prediction. I stated that I was done giving the Seminoles the benefit of the doubt if they lost to Stanford.
Sure enough, that's exactly what happened, and I'm nothing if not a man of my word. Here's to hoping I receive another one for the loss column instead of the Seminoles, I guess.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Demon Deacons 31, Seminoles 28
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
I’m kind of tired of saying the phrase “must-win game” in the same sentence as Florida State, yet here we are again, and this weekend it is Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons walked off SMU last weekend with a field goal, holding the Mustangs to 12 points total, which isn’t an easy task to begin with. The key will be for FSU to get out in front and stay there without falling behind.
The good news is that Florida State will have a near-healthy roster after its bye week, and if a homecoming game against Wake, paired with Seminole Heritage Weekend, doesn’t get the team riled up to win, a bowl game at the end of the season just seems further and further away.
Wake Forest statistically has a top-25 defense and two game changers on offense in Barnes and Claiborne. They have two capable quarterbacks to spread the ball around, so it won’t be a walk in the park despite the ‘Noles entering the contest as 9.5-point favorites.
If Castellanos is healthy, I’d expect a win, but betting on the ‘Noles over the past month has shown that even less talented teams can pull off an upset. If FSU has done its soul searching and wants to put another win in the record books, this is the game to do it.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-4
Seminoles 34, Demon Deacons 21
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
Early in the season, I never would have thought that this would be a competitive game, but as the Florida State Seminoles are now halfway through conference play and have yet to win an ACC matchup, I see no reason to believe that Wake Forest won't give FSU trouble in front of the home crowd.
The Demon Deacons are currently 5-2, and are coming off a major upset victory over the SMU Mustangs, in a gritty 13-12 defensive showout. Florida State's offense has been a big factor in the team's ability to stay in the games each week, consistently putting up 400+ yards of total offense.
As much as I believe that Florida State is fully capable of winning this game, which should happen, this team has consistently disappointed in games that they should win. On the other hand, Wake Forest has exceeded expectations for this season, and with just one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule, the Demon Deacons are undoubtedly heading to a decent bowl game this season.
After their last game against Stanford, there isn't much that FSU can do that would surprise me, and for that reason, I think that the Seminoles will lose their fifth consecutive game this week against Wake Forest in a close one.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-5
Demon Deacons 24, Seminoles 21
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
Florida State’s biggest test on Saturday isn’t against Wake Forest, it’s against themselves. That isn’t a slight against Wake. In fact, FSU could be playing the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Seminoles’ biggest problems appear internal, not external: penalties, head coach questions, and a riled-up fanbase for the wrong reasons.
However, I believe the ‘Noles get the job done. Maybe chalk it up to the Unconquered spirit.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-4
Seminoles 31, Demon Deacons 27
CONSENSUS: Wake Forest (4-3)
