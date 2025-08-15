Talented true freshman pushing for starting role on Florida State's defense
Florida State has an emerging true freshman in the defensive backfield who is gaining more confidence from the coaching staff each day.
The Seminoles likely have one starter at cornerback penciled in with senior Jerry Wilson. Outside of that, things are up for grabs in the room with junior Quindarrius Jones, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, and true freshman Shamar Arnoux among the names on the shortlist to start or log heavy snaps.
Arnoux may have zero college experience but he's made an impression since arriving at Florida State in January. He was a late addition to #Tribe25 after flipping from the Auburn Tigers to the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period.
Months later, there's a growing possibility he could be in the starting lineup on August 30 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Shamar Arnoux Has Done A 'Hell Of A Job'
It wasn't an easy acclimation for Arnoux when he arrived in Tallahassee. He had to figure out what it takes to operate as a college athlete, and it was a process that took time.
Throughout the offseason, Arnoux has worked his way into a routine. He's getting to the facility early and showing everyone around on the team that he's ready to compete.
"Just time management, you how it is when you're a true freshman on a college campus," Surtain Sr. said on Thursday. "He came in January, school was in so he got caught up in the hoopla of college life as an 18-year-old. But as time has gone on, he's kind of settled down."
"He's in the building at five o'clock every morning. He gives the whole group a wake-up call," Surtain Sr. continued. "I just think maturity and knowing that he has a chance to help us this year; he's ultra-talented, and he's physical, and he brings the edge to the defense as well. It's going to be good to see his growth in this defense."
With Arnoux figuring things out off the field, that's led to an increased performance between the lines. Head coach Mike Norvell highlighted him during the second scrimmage, crediting Arnoux with a forced fumble and a physical tackle in space.
A clip has also been floating around of Arnoux recovering on a play to nearly intercept FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
"Shamar, who's been doing a hell of a job for a freshman, he's been making plays, man, and he's really maturing," Surtain Sr. said. "He may find himself in the lineup but it's still a work in progress."
The Seminoles Are Building Trust In Arnoux
Arnoux only stands at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds. It's going to be a marathon, not a sprint, for the promising defender to mature his frame in Florida State's strength and conditioning program over the coming years.
Though he might not be the biggest player on the field, Arnoux isn't afraid to by physical. That's an aspect of his game that could help Arnoux see the field sooner rather than later.
"One thing, he shows, he's not scared. He's not scared," Surtain Sr. said.
"And the days of being a cover corner are over with, you have to do it all, especially in college football, because teams are going to condense the formations, crack the safeties and make the corners tackle," Surtain Sr. added. "We know that, we work on it every day, and I think for the most part, we've done a good job at it."
Surtain Sr. joked that while Arnoux is still a freshman, his swift improvement has been notable. It's hard to doubt his talent; he's just got to do it consistently every play.
Arnoux is earning more trust from Florida State's staff with each practice that passes.
"Oh, trust me, he's still a freshman. He still makes knucklehead plays. He still does knucklehead things off the field, but he's gotten a whole lot better," Surtain Sr. said. "The talent is the talent. I just got to have trust in him that he can go out there and execute each and every play. That's what I try to preach to him. It's the attention to detail it takes to play that position each and every play."
"I think as camp has gone on, he's really taken heed to that, and he's been doing a hell of a job for us. Who knows, he may find himself out there on August 30," Surtain Sr. continued. "I have trust in him. I think the coaching staff has trust in him, but he has to continue to improve. He has to continue to work and cut out the little mistakes he's making."
If Arnoux stays on the right track, he'll have a chance to make his debut in garnet and gold in just over two weeks.
Florida State's competition in the defensive backfield is tightly contested at this point of the preseason.
