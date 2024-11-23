Pre-Game Injury Updates For Florida State vs. Charleston Southern
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's Seminole Heritage game as the team undergoes final preparations to face off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. FSU is 2-0 in program history against the Buccaneers and is looking to keep that streak going while doubling its win total late in the 2024 season.
Ahead of the matchup, it's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. The Seminoles have already ruled out redshirt senior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jaylen Early, and sophomore safety Conrad Hussey.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Junior running back Jaylin Lucas, senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Jones, and true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard have all been ruled out for the year. True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier is also believed to be out for the season as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games.
Sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer is likely out for the season after being carted off with a leg injury in the loss to North Carolina. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Buccaneers.
— Sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer hasn't officially been ruled out for the season but he won't play on Saturday. Cryer is using a mobility scooter to move around and he has a big brace on his right leg.
— FSU running backs Kam Davis and Roydell Williams are going through pregame warmups. Davis has been out since an injury against Duke while Williams hasn't played since September.
— Davis is now in full pads, it looks like he will play today. Williams is in street clothes and has a better chance of returning next weekend.
READ MORE: Charleston Southern Embracing 'Us Against The World' Mentality In Road Game At FSU
