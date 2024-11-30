Pre-Game Injury Updates For Florida State vs. Florida
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's latest edition of the Sunshine Showdown against the Florida Gators. The Seminoles have won two straight games in the rivalry but the Gators enter the matchup as heavy favorites.
Ahead of the matchup, it's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. The Seminoles have already ruled out redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jaylen Early and sophomore defensive back Conrad Hussey.
Junior running back Jaylin Lucas, senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Jones, and true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard have all been ruled out for the year. True freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier is also believed to be out for the season as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games.
READ MORE: Florida State Wide Receiver Becomes First Seminole To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer is likely out for the season after being carted off with a leg injury in the loss to North Carolina. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Gators.
— Senior running back Roydell Williams is dressed out in full pads for the first time since September. He looks ready to return to action.
— Redshirt senior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II is in street clothes for the third straight game. He won't play on senior night.
— Junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. is fully dressed out and going through pregame warmups. It looks like he could play after missing the win against Charleston Southern.
— Sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer is off the scooter but still has a brace on his right leg. He will be out tonight.
— True freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore is dressed but he won't play. The plan is for him to redshirt, per Mike Norvell.
— Players out for FSU include quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Jaylin Lucas, wide receiver Camdon Frier, wide receiver Destyn Hill, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, offensive lineman Jaylen Early, defensive end Jaden Jones Jr., linebacker DJ Lundy, linebacker Justin Cryer, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, safety Davonte Brown, safety Conrad Hussey, and defensive back Jamari Howard.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time