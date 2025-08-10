FSU fan-favorite player joins HBCU coaching staff
The coaching carousel delivers plenty of interesting twists and fun storylines each season. That goes beyond the national attention on the FBS and P4.
Back in March, former Florida State cornerback Tony Carter was named the head coach of Central State University, an HBCU program that competes at the D2 level. This is the first time that Carter has been at the forefront of a school during his coaching career.
The NFL veteran filled out his staff with some big names, including former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes and former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Brandon McKinney. Carter made another addition earlier this month that will fire up Seminole fans.
Tony Carter Adds Former FSU Running Back Leon Washington To Coaching Staff
Last Tuesday, Central State announced the hiring of former Florida State star running back Leon Washington as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Washington joins the Marauders after spending the 2024 season as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Limestone University.
Limestone closed down its physical campus earlier this year, leaving Washington searching for a new job. He now lands alongside a former teammate in an increased role with the season right around the corner.
Washington and Carter suited up at Florida State together from 2004-05 before the former was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
In recent years, Washington has forged out a coaching career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Limestone University.
Reflecting On Leon Washington's Career At Florida State And In The NFL
Washington starred in Tallahassee from 2002-05 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. He contributed on offense and special teams while playing for the Seminoles.
In his sophomore year, Washington scored the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against North Carolina State. The following season, he rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as Florida State took down West Virginia in the Gator Bowl, 30-18.
In 2004, Washington had his best single season with the Seminoles, rushing 138 times for 951 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 90 yards.
Amazingly enough, Washington ended his college career as the only Seminole in the Bowden era to score a touchdown five different ways. He scored on the ground, through the air, on punt return, and kick return, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
While in the NFL, Washington made a name for himself on special teams. He ranks first in franchise history in career kick return touchdowns for the Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
In 2010, Washington returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game against the then-San Diego Chargers. The feat tied him for the NFL record with nine other players.
Looking Back On Tony Carter's Time At Florida State And Current Journey
Carter, a five-star prospect in the 2004 class, redshirted during his first season at Florida State. Carter entered the starting lineup the following year, starting in all 50 of his appearances from 2005-08.
In 2007, he posted a career-high 45 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and four interceptions, included one he returned for a touchdown.
The following season, Carter earned All-ACC second-team honors. He ended his college career with 138 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, 27 pass deflections, and nine interceptions, three of which he returned for scores.
Carter went undrafted in 2009 but spent nearly a decade in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints.
Since beginning his coaching career in 2018, Carter has had stints in the NFL, XFL and at the college level. He served as the cornerbacks coach at Southeastern for one season before being hired by Central State.
