Ex-FSU football DB exploring options with rival school

Former Florida State defensive back Edwin Joseph began exploring options with other programs in December 2025. Now, the former four-star transfer is narrowing down his potential landing spots, including an ACC rival in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Clemson Adds ACC Twist to Joseph’s Recruitment

Per On3 Sports' Sam Spiegelman, the Clemson Tigers have reportedly shown interest in Joseph alongside Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Ole Miss. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn in 2022 after picking up an offer from Texas A&M, before committing to Florida State that same year.

Joseph will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending three with the Seminoles. He totaled 51 tackles, four interceptions, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks during his time at Florida State.

In his final game against Clemson, he earned a 61.9 Pro Football Focus grade while seeing most of his snaps in run defense, recording five tackles. He was targeted five times in coverage, allowing four receptions.

Before committing to Florida State, the 6'0'', 190-pounder held offers from Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Utah.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

