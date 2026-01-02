FSU football transfer OL set to visit multiple schools

The Florida State Seminole offensive line will look drastically different heading into the fall of 2026. FSU will have to replace every starter up front with additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal and rely on the depth built in the trenches over the past few recruiting cycles.

With the transfer window now open, players across the country are seeking better opportunities to further their careers. As of now, four FSU offensive linemen have declared their intentions to transfer during the two-week window that opened on January 2.

Lucas Simmons Expected to Visit Multiple Schools This Cycle

Per 247Sports' Chris Hummer, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons is expected to visit multiple programs across the country this transfer cycle. The 6'8'', 308-pound offensive tackle is reportedly set to visit Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Georgia, and James Madison over the next two weeks.

Florida State OT Lucas Simmons has set several visits, a source tells @247Sports:



Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Wisconsin

Georgia

James Madison



He's a former top 100 recruit. https://t.co/JNiRx8V9of pic.twitter.com/WQ2yk2HFrj — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Simmons was an international prospect from Stockholm, Sweden, and appeared in 24 games, mostly in a reserve role, during his two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida. He earned a PFF grade of 79 overall in 2025 and has played 81 snaps in garnet and gold.

The Seminoles will have to again lean heavily on the transfer market to fill out key offensive positions. FSU brought in the No. 14 recruiting class in the country in 2026, with three-star linemen Nikau Hepi, Jakobe Green, Steven Moore, Michael Ionata, and Steven Pickard, but generally, the big men up front need time to develop at the FBS level.

Although Simmons' production at Florida State wasn't what you'd expect from a veteran and seasoned player like one they will likely seek in the portal, his size and ability offer a significant upside, lending some credence to the caliber of programs he is reportedly planning to visit.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

