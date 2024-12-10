Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Defensive Coordinator Tony White
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Tony White on December 5. White joins the Seminoles after two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska where he developed some of the top defenses in the country.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing a Letter of Understanding with White that outlines his contract details and salary terms. The agreement was signed by White and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 2.
Length Of Contract:
White's contract will span three years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.
The first year of the deal began on his official hire date and lasts through February 28, 2026. The second year will begin on March 1, 2026, and end on February 28, 2027. The third and final year will begin on March 1, 2027, and end on February 28, 2028.
Salary:
White will take a slight decrease in salary during his first season at Florida State. He reportedly made $1.6 million at Nebraska in 2024 and was set to receive the same amount in 2025.
According to the terms of his contract with FSU, White will be paid $1.5 million during the first year of his deal, $1.6 million during the second year, and $1.7 million during the third year.
That means White will make roughly $1.5 million in 2025-26, $1.6 million in 2026-27, and $1.7 million in 2027-28.
Florida State paid former defensive coordinator Adam Fuller $1.8 million in 2024.
Nebraska Buyout:
Florida State will have to pay an undisclosed buyout to Nebraska due to hiring Tony White before the conclusion of his contract with the program.
The Seminoles added language to White's contract to offset the buyout over the course of his deal. FSU will retain the first $100K of any bonus earned annually, White would be eligible for any bonus money earned beyond the first $100K.
If Florida State reaches the CFP semifinals, 50% of the remaining buyout will be forgiven. If FSU reaches the CFP title game, 75% of the remaining buyout will be forgiven. If FSU wins the national championship, the remaining balance of the buyout will be forgiven.
White will be subject to the entirety of the remaining balance of the buyout if he departs for a Power 4 head coach position. The parties will negotiate in good faith if he departs for a Group of 5 head coach position.
If White is employed by Florida State on March 1, 2028, at the completion of the three-year term, the remaining buyout will be forgiven.
FSU will consider, to the extent legally permissible, its payment of White's buyout as a business expense and not imputed income to White.
Miscellaneous Info:
Florida State will provide White with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular season home sporting events based on flexibility, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.
White is being paid a $20,000 bonus for signing the contract that will cover relocation fees and other expenses. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal