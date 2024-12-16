Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Wide Receivers Coach Tim Harris Jr.
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Tim Harris Jr. on December 12. Harris Jr. joins the Seminoles after working with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand at UCF.
On Monday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Hand's Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Hand and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 11.
Length Of Contract:
Harris's contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2026 season.
The first year of the deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the Letter of Understanding, and lasts through February 28, 2026. The second and final year will begin on March 1, 2026, and end on February 28, 2027.
Salary:
Harris will earn a raise at Florida State compared to his salary at UCF. He reportedly made $525,000 in 2024.
According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Harris will be paid $550K during the first year of his deal and $575K during the second year.
That means Harris will make roughly $550K in 2025-26 and $575K in 2026-27.
Florida State paid former wide receivers coach Ron Dugans $600K in 2024 and owes him $625K in 2025. He was fired in November.
Miscellaneous Info:
Florida State will provide Harris with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular season home sporting events based on flexibility, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.
Harris is being paid a $20,000 bonus for signing the contract that will cover relocation fees and other expenses. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.
