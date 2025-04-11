Second opponent on FSU Football's 2025 schedule fires head coach
Florida State's 2025 schedule is filled with plenty of intrigue as the Seminoles look to bounce back from one of the most disappointing seasons in program history. FSU will face three opponents on the football for the first time and will also match up with three first-year head coaches.
On Friday, Kent State fired head coach Kenni Burns, who had been placed on administrative leave last month. The school did not provide any public details about the decision to part ways with Burns. In two seasons with the program, Burns finished 1-23, including 0-12 in 2024. Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will serve as interim head coach this fall.
The Seminoles are scheduled to host Kent State on Saturday, September 20 on what will be family weekend in Tallahassee. Per a records request from NoleGameday that was provided by Florida State Athletics, the university will pay the Golden Flashes $1.2 million by February 15, 2026, to play the contest.
Stanford and Wake Forest will also be breaking in new head coaches. The Cardinal fired former head coach Troy Taylor in late March following an investigation into bullying allegations. He's since been replaced by interim head coach Frank Reich, who coached GM Andrew Luck when the latter was the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Florida State will travel to Stanford for the first matchup between the two programs on Saturday, October 18.
The Demon Deacons and rest of the country were surprised when longtime head coach Dave Clawson stepped down in December. The move played a large part in why the Seminoles landed Wake Forest offensive lineman transfer, Luke Petitbon.
Wake Forest ultimately hired Jake Dickert away from Washington State to lead the program. The Seminoles will host the Demon Deacons in their second to last home game on Saturday, November 1. The contest will serve as homecoming and the Seminole Heritage game.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
