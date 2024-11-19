Special Teams Coordinator John Papuchis Likes Attitude of Team After Staff Changes
With the never ending coaching carousel looming, Florida State sits at 1-9 ahead of its upcoming matchup against Charleston Southern. FSU recently fired both offensive and defensive coordinators alongside their wide receivers coach.
Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Ends Coach John Papuchis met with the media after Tuesday's practice and gave his perspective on the team and where he sees the direction of the program is heading.
Changes, especially in coaching staff, can affect a variety of variables in the college football world. Whether it be attrition, recruiting, or overall player production, there is no escaping the human emotion and ambition that a team needs to be successful. Papuchis said that he felt the overall attitude of the team has been good, although nobody is happy with their on-field results.
READ MORE: Florida State Offensive Line Commitment Flips To Florida Gators
"I think the attitude has been good, and obviously, no one is anywhere close to being happy with any results that we've had, I don't think the attitude has been poor in practice," Papuchis said. "Our guys responded the way I anticipated them responding the last couple of weeks, and I think they have a desire to finish this thing the right way."
Still, this is not a new scenario for the Seminoles. They had a slow climb to the top of the ACC and a drastic drop-off this season. Injuries have plagued the 'Noles substantially, and losing most of their starting talent to the NFL has brought numerous problems, putting them into the situation they are in now. Florida State went from 3-6 to 5-7, 10-3, and 13-1 in the Norvell era, so there is reason to believe that another climb can happen. Papuchis knows this and knows the direction that the program needs to go.
"We've kind of been through this once as this staff, having to be able to take something that wasn't where it wanted to be and get it to where you wanted it to go," Papuchis continued. "And, you know, we're going to do that again, and that's our plan; that's our expectation."
There are two games left in the season and a strong finish could do wonders for a team that is still fighting for some form of respect in 2024.
Papuchis' full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators