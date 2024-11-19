Florida State Offensive Line Commitment Flips To Florida Gators
Florida State's recruiting class has taken plenty of hits since the beginning of the 2024 season. The losses on the field are a major factor in the losses off the field, and they are starting to pile up.
On Tuesday, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis announced he was flipping his commitment from the Seminoles to the Florida Gators. Pierre Louis pledged to Florida State in October but reconsidered his decision in the aftermath of an official visit to Gainesville and coaching changes in Tallahassee.
The Florida native is the first of Florida State's four (now three) offensive line commitments to move on from the class. Five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Mario Nash Jr., and four-star Peyton Joseph all appear to be considering the possibility of re-opening their recruitments.
Pierre Louis is the second member of Florida State's class to defect to the Gators. Former quarterback commitment Tramell Jones Jr. pledged to Florida over the weekend after a trip to Gainesville.
The 6-foot-4.5, 290-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 968 overall prospect, the No. 64 IOL, and the No. 125 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the loss of Pierre Louis, the Seminoles are down to 12 verbal commitments in their 2025 class with the Early Signing Period beginning on December 4. The haul drops from No. 35 to No. 44 in the country.
