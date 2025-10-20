Stanford gets fined after upsetting FSU football
Florida State's 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least. They started with little to no expectations after going 2-10 the previous year, to being ranked No. 8 in the country after toppling Alabama, to sliding out completely of the AP poll after losses to Virginia, Miami, and Pittsburgh.
Another Loss, Another Field Rush
Outside of all the noise surrounding the future of head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, two teams have stormed the field after defeating the Seminoles, the most recent coming in FSU's season-disabling 20-13 loss to Stanford. The ACC issued a $50,000 first-time fine for the fan celebration after instating a mandatory penalty in July of 2025.
"We've not done anywhere near a good enough job in being able to finish games and for it to look the way I want it to look. I believe that what we're capable of," Norvell said after the Stanford upset. "I've always said that this administration, it's a great and aligned group of people that are leading this university, our athletic department, and our football team."
What is Next For The Seminoles?
Florida State fans stormed the field after the Alabama victory in Week 1 and watched their team rattle off two record-breaking wins against Kent State and East Texas A&M. But in keeping with the theme of records, which dates back to last season, the Seminoles now find themselves on the opposite end of history, having gone more than 365 days without a conference win.
It has put the top brass at Florida State in a rock-and-a-hard-place scenario with no easy exit strategy when it comes to the program’s future. Norvell’s commitment to the Seminoles has remained unwavering, and his $57 million buyout is nothing to brush aside. Hitting the full reset button might not be the most realistic five-year path back to stability.
Athletic Director Michael Alford issued a statement to fans and boosters acknowledging the program’s recent success while outlining a plan to address the situation at season’s end.
"As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end," Alford said. "Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks."
It has been a long fall from Norvell’s 2023 ACC Championship team, and the road back has only grown more bleak as the footprints of celebrating opponents continue to litter the field with each head-scratching loss. The Seminoles will have to do some soul searching during the bye week before hosting Wake Forest on November 1 at 7:30 p.m.
