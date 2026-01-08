Potential FSU football starter expected to enter transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles' defensive backfield continues to grow thin during the lone NCAA Transfer Portal window of 2026. The Seminoles received good news with defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker returning; however, veteran Earl Little, Jr. will not be on the Florida State roster.

FSU Defender Reportedly Transferring

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Cole Tabb (33) runs with the football during the first quarter against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Amaree Williams (40) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The building blocks of last year’s recruiting cycle are beginning to part ways, with the latest being true freshman Shamar Arnoux, who started four games for the ’Noles last season, per 247Sports.

BREAKING: FSU true freshman CB Shamar Arnoux is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, Noles247 has learned.



Arnoux played 345 snaps and started four games for FSU in his first year of college football this past season.



More: https://t.co/GNd2jxNg2z — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 8, 2026

Arnoux, alongside Cai Bates, was a promising prospect expected to help elevate the program early on. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native totalled 27 total tackles and a pass defended, earning him a PFF grade of 58 last season, with his highest grade coming from FSU's win over East Texas A&M (74.8).

The move reflects a growing trend in college football as players weigh whether to stay put or explore new opportunities.

Florida State brought in transfer DB Nehemiah Chandler to help shoulder the secondary's burden, but continues to lose promising young talent from the prep level. The 6'2'', 175-pounder was originally a three-star prospect and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announce 1/8)

