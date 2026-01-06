FSU football strengthens offensive line with Big 10 starter

Florida State is rebuilding its offensive line this offseason. All five starters upfront graduated following the 2025 campaign, leaving the Seminoles without much proven experience on the roster.

For the second straight year, FSU and offensive line coach Herb Hand will have to utilize the transfer portal to stock the room with starting-caliber players and depth.

READ MORE: FSU football lands experienced quarterback from college football transfer portal

The Seminoles have landed their first addition in the trenches from the portal.

Purdue OL Bradyn Joiner Commits To FSU

Auburn High School's Bradyn Joiner (75) against Hoover during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday evening August 19, 2022. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Purdue redshirt sophomore center transfer Bradyn Joiner signed with Florida State while visiting Tallahassee, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz

Joiner started in 12 games at center for the Boilermakers during the 2025 season. In 791 snaps, he allowed 26 pressures, including 23 quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Joiner graded out at 62.7 overall, per PFF. He sat at 63.2 as a pass-blocker and 61.7 as a run-blocker.

Florida State has signed Purdue center transfer Bradyn Joiner, @chris_hummer, @ZBlostein247 and I have learned.



Was Purdue’s starting center. Before Purdue, was a starting guard at Auburn as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection. pic.twitter.com/7QW5S08YIq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2026

The Alabama native began his college career at Auburn as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. After redshirting during his true freshman season, Joiner entered the starting lineup the following season.

In 2024, he appeared in ten games and made five starts at left guard for the Tigers. He surrendered 11 pressures and three sacks. Joiner was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound offensive lineman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Joiner has the ability to slot in at center or either of the guard spots at Florida State. It makes sense to let him and redshirt freshman Sandman Thompson battle it out for the center job. The runner-up can slide to the interior with the potential to shift to center in the event of an injury.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

READ MORE: FSU football reportedly welcoming back another player for 2026

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News