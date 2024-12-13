Texas A&M Tight End Transfer Expected To Visit Florida State
Florida State's tight end room is getting a makeover this offseason due to the graduation of Kyle Morlock and the transfer of three scholarship players from the position group. The Seminoles aren't wasting any time getting to work on retooling the room through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
FSU landed a commitment from Arizona State tight end and former Seminole, Markeston Douglas, on Thursday and has been showing interest in other transfers.
The Seminoles are set to host a tight end transfer from an SEC program next week. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt is expected to be in Tallahassee on Monday. He'll visit Arkansas prior to checking out Florida State.
Platt just wrapped up his second season with the Aggies, contributing on special teams and as a reserve on offense. He saw action in five games in 2024 after playing in three games in 2023.
The Texas native caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown during his true freshman season. His lone score came in a victory against Abilene Christian.
Platt signed with Texas A&M as a four-star tight end in the 2023 class. He stands at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams. Jackson West, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers all transferred from the program.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.
FSU offered Louisiana tight end transfer Terrance Carter earlier this week.
