The first month of Florida State's 2025 schedule is set
The first month of Florida State's 2025 schedule is set after the ACC announced conference openers around the league on Friday. The Seminoles know their opening five opponents of the campaign, with four of those games falling at home in Tallahassee.
FSU won't play in Week 0 this year after doing so in two of the last three seasons. Instead, the Seminoles will kick off against Alabama on Saturday, August 30. The contest will be the first game in a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium as construction is currently on pace to be completed before the matchup.
The Crimson Tide are searching for a new starting quarterback after Jalen Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has his hands full this offseason after Alabama dropped two of its final three games last season.
The Seminoles will remain in Tallahassee to take on East Texas A&M the following weekend on Saturday, September 6. Formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce, the Lions are a member of the FCS and are being paid $450,000 to travel to Florida State.
Week 3 will mark Florida State's second BYE week of the season. The non-conference schedule continues into late September as the Seminoles host Kent State on Saturday, September 20. The program paid the Golden Flashes, who went 0-12 last season, $1.2 million to play the contest.
Florida State finally begins ACC on Friday, September 26, for its first road game of the year at Virginia. This will be the first meeting between the Seminoles and Cavaliers since 2019. Fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott is 11-23 in his tenure, including a 5-7 finish in 2024.
It was also released that Florida State will host Miami for its annual rivalry game on Saturday, October 4. The matchup will be the earliest meeting in the series since they faced off in the 2009 season-opener. Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes will be breaking in another new starting quarterback after landing Georgia's Carson Beck through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That means Florida State will play four of its first five games at home. Ideally, the Seminoles should be 3-1 exiting September. There's a path for the program to get back to a bowl game in 2025.
Who Will Florida State Face During The 2025 Season?
Non-Conference Schedule:
vs. Alabama Crimson Tide - Saturday, August 30
vs. East Texas A&M Lions - Saturday, September 6
vs. Kent State Golden Flashes - Saturday, September 20
at Florida Gators - Saturday, November 29
Conference Schedule:
vs. Miami Hurricanes - Saturday, October 4
vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
at Virginia Cavaliers - Friday, September 26
at Clemson Tigers
at North Carolina State Wolfpack
at Stanford Cardinal
