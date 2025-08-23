Thomas Castellanos finishes FSU football’s fall camp in perfect fashion
For all intents and purposes, the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up fall camp earlier this week. The team began preparing for the upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday and is now seven days away from beginning the 2025 campaign in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles officially closed the door on the final chapter of the offseason on Saturday, paving the way for what's to come over the next few months.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Breaks The Rock
Traditionally, Florida State breaks a rock to conclude different stages of the year, whether that's winter workouts, spring practice, summer workouts, fall camp, or after every victory. The scene was no different with the Seminoles dialing in on the Crimson Tide.
Director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms addressed the team with a passionate message about putting in extra work and going above the standard. Storms believes that's exactly what senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos has brought to the program since arriving in January, giving the signal-caller his first opportunity to lift the sledgehammer in garnet and gold.
READ MORE: Seven Seminoles who will make or break FSU football's 2025 season
"It's one of the qualities of a great team, right?" Storms said. "Guys, the way they approach the work every single day, the way they show up, the way they're going to go above and beyond and do extra, the way they're going to pour into their teammates extra, the way they're going to lift guys up. Bringing that positive attitude every single day that draws guys in and makes guys tighter together."
"The guy that stands out to me that's embodied that every single day that he walks in the building, Tommy come break this rock," Storms added.
Before breaking the rock, Castellanos shared his excitement to take the field with his teammates.
"I'm excited to go to war with ya'll boys, man," Castellanos said. "It's not about being perfect, it's all about who want it more and we got to want it more. Appreciate ya'll guys."
Castellanos has taken on a major leadership role for the Seminoles, quickly earning the respect of players across the roster and the coaching staff. His previous experience playing under offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has made it relatively easy to get the offense down. He hasn't committed many turnovers during the course of camp.
While at Boston College, Castellanos became the first player in program history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season. Over his two years as a starter for the Eagles, he completed 288/491 passes for 3,614 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions while rushing 308 times for 1,307 yards and 15 more scores.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok