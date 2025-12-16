FSU DB signs with major sports agency amid college football offseason chaos

When Name, Image, and Likeness was first introduced to amateur athletics, a lot of folks believed it would revolve around players endorsing local businesses, reading ad scripts, and selling jerseys with their last names on the back.

However, it has reached a realm in college football that has obviously blurred the lines of amateurism.

Whether it's good or bad is up to the individual. But, the news for Florida State fans in this instance is that an FSU football player has signed with a major sports talent agency.

FSU Football DB Ja'Bril Rawls Has New Representation

The sports agency in question? Athletes First, one of the most notable agencies in the football world, with names such as Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Micah Parsons, Brian Burns, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others. Athletes First announced the acquisition of Rawls on social media.

In seven starts this season (he missed the East Texas A&M game and latter part of the year), Rawls recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and an interception. Playing this year as a redshirt sophomore, Rawls will have two years of eligibility remaining.

So what does this mean for Rawls and FSU's relationship? It's not exactly clear. Perhaps the only thing currently clear is that those who hire an agent are usually expecting a higher payday or change in scenery, or both.

For the Seminoles, the former would likely be the preferred option, but everything would come with a price.

With the loss of DB Cai Bates to the Transfer Portal, keeping Rawls could be a major priority for the FSU staff, but only time will tell.

Rawls, when healthy, was arguably the top player on defense for the Seminoles this fall. He's a homegrown discount but will likely require a major investment to keep him in Tallahassee.

