Three honest thoughts on FSU football's infuriating loss to the Clemson Tigers
The remainder of Florida State's 2025 season feels like a moot point at this stage. Regardless of how it ends, this will be remembered as one of the most surprising and disappointing years in recent program history.
The Seminoles have showcased their highs and lows in waves this fall. Following a four-game losing streak, a 42-7 victory against Wake Forest, and a season-low in scoring in a 24-10 defeat to Clemson, Florida State fans are puking all over the rollercoaster.
Here are three thoughts on another Florida State loss.
1. Florida State Was Its Own Worst Enemy Against Clemson
From the beginning to the end of the game, Florida State shot itself in the foot over and over again. The long list of errors started to feel like we were all watching an episode of MTV's 'Punk'd', but I never saw Ashton Kutcher make an appearance to tell Mike Norvell this was all a joke.
It started on the first drive with Jaylin Lucas dropping a wide-open pass out of the backfield on a wheel route. Instead of a big play, the Seminoles punted after just four snaps.
Later in the opening frame, quarterback Tommy Castellanos scrambled for 24 yards on 3rd and 9 to put the Seminoles deep into the red zone. Two plays later, Castellanos was late trying to pull the ball from running back Singleton Samuel Jr., leading to a fumble that Clemson recovered.
Only trailing 8-0, Florida State made a bold decision to go for it on 4th and 2 from its own 39 in the second quarter. Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. slipped up the sideline without a defender in the area. Castellanos delivered a pass that promptly bounced off his hands. To make matters worse, running back Ousmane Kromah had dropped a pass just two plays earlier.
Clemson pulled out a flea-flicker, and though the Seminoles covered the trick play better than they did against Miami, it still resulted in a touchdown for the Tigers.
Florida State finally scored on the last drive of the first half but not without a drop from Micahi Danzy mixed into the 10-play, 75-yard possession.
When the Seminoles weren't letting the ball hit the turf, there were some very erratic moments from Castellanos. The veteran signal-caller overthrew a potential touchdown to Squirrel White in the second half. White had a step on the defense, but the pass was 15 yards over his head.
In the second half, Florida State wasn't credited with any drops. However, the Seminoles committed five penalties for 50 yards in the final two quarters. They had zero at halftime.
That included a personal foul on Micah Pettus to wipe a 15-yard run from Singleton Jr. off the board, leading Florida State to punt instead of converting on third down.
Trailing 24-7 in the red zone in the final frame, Castellanos found Pittman Jr. to move the Seminoles to the Clemson 3. With a chance to cut into the deficit, a late flag came in, and sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy was whistled for offensive pass interference.
McCoy remained in the game. Two plays later, McCoy was penalized for a personal foul after getting into it with a Clemson defender. The situation probably should've resulted in alternating penalties, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.
That meant Florida State went all the way from the three-yard line to the 38 in an impossible to convert 3rd and 34 scenario.
Whatever it is, it just feels like something always goes wrong against the Seminoles.
2. Early Deficit Forced FSU Away From Its Strength On Offense
Clemson got on the board first, converting two third-downs and a fourth down on the way to an opening drive touchdown. The Tigers then faked the extra point, and Dabo Swinney's son was awarded the two-point conversion after a controversial review.
Florida State's first five drives resulted in three punts, one lost fumble, and a turnover on downs. That allowed Clemson to build a 17-0 lead.
The Seminoles aren't really a team that is built to overcome a large deficit. Arguably, the best aspect of the offense is a powerful running game that can be headlined by multiple players. Facing a large hole, Florida State was forced to rely on its passing attack.
That allowed Clemson to consistently pressure Castellanos, and he didn't look comfortable for the majority of the night.
A week after attempting 16 passes against Wake Forest, Castellanos put the ball in the air 43 times, just the second time this season he's thrown 40+ times in a single game.
Castellanos completed 23/43 passes for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 11 rushes for 31 yards.
In Florida State's four wins, Castellanos has attempted an average of 13.5 passes. In the five losses, that number skyrockets to 34.2. Sure, some of that is skewed by the games against East Texas A&M and Kent State, but the most passes he's thrown in any win was the 16 against Wake Forest. He hasn't passed fewer than 23 times in any of the defeats.
Outside of Castellanos, the five other Seminoles to record a carry against Clemson totaled 15 rushes for 79 yards. That's simply not the way Florida State plays.
3. Mike Norvell Record Against Rivals Doesn't Meet The Standard
Another loss to the Tigers has Mike Norvell trending the wrong way against Florida State's three primary rivals; Miami, Florida, and Clemson. Norvell is a combined 6-9 in rivalry games.
That includes five straight defeats against rivals. In those five games, Florida State has been outscored 148-70. The Seminoles lost their last two meetings against Miami and Clemson, and fell in the regular-season finale to Florida in 2024, with the annual meeting in Gainesville coming later this month.
Overall, Norvell is 1-4 against Clemson, 2-2 against Florida, and 3-3 against Miami. From 2021-23, the Seminoles went 6-3 in rivalry games, including three straight victories over the Hurricanes.
Even during that period, there were some mind-boggling games. In 2021, the Gators ended Florida State's season with an interim coach, winning 24-21. The Seminoles needed a victory to make it to a bowl game and overcome an 0-4 start in Norvell's second season. Instead, FSU committed three turnovers and trailed 24-7 before a late rally that fell short.
In Norvell's first rivalry game against Miami in 2020, the head coach was forced to miss the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. The Seminoles were defeated 52-10 in South Florida, the second-largest margin of victory for the Hurricanes in the series.
Remember, former head coach Willie Taggart was fired in the middle of his second season for starting 0-5 against Miami, Florida, and Clemson.
From 2010-17, Jimbo Fisher compiled a 17-6 record against the three primary rivals. He went 7-1 against Miami, 6-1 against Florida (didn't coach the matchup in 2017), and 4-4 against Clemson. Fisher won his first seven matchups against Miami.
Are Norvell's current results meeting the standard for Florida State? The answer is no.
