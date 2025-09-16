Ex-Florida State defender finds new home for 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles went through a roster shakeup this offseason. From the winter through the spring, the Seminoles brought in plenty of new faces and saw some familiar names exit the program.
The changes appear to have worked out for head coach Mike Norvell so far with FSU sitting at No. 7 in the country.
Less than three weeks before the season opener, Florida State parted ways with a veteran in the defensive backfield, dismissing junior safety Conrad Hussey.
The news came as quite a surprise, especially after reports indicated Hussey might've had a physical altercation with a member of the coaching staff.
Roughly a month after being dismissed by the Seminoles, Hussey has found a new home.
Ex-Florida State DB Conrad Hussey Transfers To Oregon State
On Monday, the Oregon State Beavers added Hussey to their official 2025 roster.
Hussey is listed at 6-foot-0, 191 pounds. He will wear No. 12 for the Beavers and is majoring in digital communication arts.
Oregon State is 0-3, falling by at least nine points in all three of its losses. The program is led by second-year head coach Trent Bray.
Since Hussey left Florida State before the beginning of the season, he should be eligible to play for the Beavers immediately. He could redshirt as well. Either way, Hussey has three years of eligibility remaining to play two.
Hussey dealt with maturity issues in Tallahassee, preventing him from reaching his full potential. He's a former blue-chip prospect, regarded as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class.
Head coach Mike Norvell briefly commented on Hussey when he was removed from the team in August.
"He's [Hussey] been dismissed from the team," Norvell said. "Obviously grateful for the time we've been able to be together. At the end of the day, it's a decision that was made."
In 24 appearances at Florida State, Hussey totaled 40 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass deflections.
Florida State's Safety Room Is A Strength On Defense
The loss of Hussey created some depth concerns ahead of the season.
Florida State has quickly alleviated those through the play of its trio of starters; redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, and redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph. The Seminoles are also getting steady contributions off the bench from redshirt senior Shyheim Brown and redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland.
In two games, Little Jr. has totaled 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass deflection.
