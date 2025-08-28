Three players to watch as FSU football opens 2025 season against the Alabama Crimson Tide
Around this time last year, Tallahassee was abuzz with eager anticipation and excitement. The successes of the 2023 season, which included an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship, appeared to be a springboard for the return of a long-dormant football powerhouse.
Entering 2024, the Seminoles sauntered with the swagger and confidence of a team destined for a return to the College Football Playoff.
Today, however, those feelings of exaltation feel like a distant echo. The glow of that success has dimmed, replaced by the stain of a historically disappointing 2-10 season. On the precipice of a new season of Florida State football, feelings of exaltation have been supplanted by an unusual sense of uneasiness, inconsistency, and the fear of becoming trapped in an inescapable downward spiral.
From the perspective of the Florida State faithful, the shroud of the unknown obscures the way forward for Mike Norvell and his team, but the promise of change may just pierce that veil of the unknown.
FSU’s program has been reimagined from top to bottom. A changing of the guard at both offensive and defensive coordinator has introduced fresh philosophies on each side of the ball. That leadership reset has been matched by sweeping changes to the roster, as the Seminoles leaned heavily on the transfer portal to inject new talent across the depth chart.
The result is a program that looks and feels drastically different from the one that took the field last fall.
Let’s take a look at three Florida State athletes who will need to make their presence known in the form of production if the 'Noles wish to topple the behemoth that is the Alabama Crimson Tide (AP #8) come Saturday.
1. Wide Receiver Squirrel White
It’s no secret that Florida State’s passing offense struggled in 2024. The Seminoles ended the season with a total of 2,164 passing yards on 179 completions in 355 attempts, only 11 total passing touchdowns, and the nation’s 130th-ranked completion percentage of 49.10%.
Whether the bulk of the blame for those passing difficulties it to be placed on the quarterback struggles or the lack of talent and depth at the receiver position is up for debate. That debate didn’t stop Norvell from transforming the wide receivers' room entirely, however.
After parting ways with long-time wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, Norvell and newly instituted OC Gus Malzahn brought in Tim Harris Jr. to lead the position group. Shortly thereafter, the Florida State staff quickly went to work to scour the transfer portal for fresh talent, wherein they courted the talent of one Squirrel White.
WR Squirrel White, a 5’10” senior out of Birmingham, Alabama, comes to Tallahassee by way of the University of Tennessee. In three seasons with the Vols, the speedster tallied 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns, 11 rushing yards on 4 carries, and 10 punt returns for 155 yards in 38 total appearances.
His 2024 campaign consisted of 34 receptions for 381 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 7 punt returns for 112 yards, as well. White ranks 7th on Tennessee’s career receptions list. The veteran receiver is also no stranger to the Crimson Tide defense. In his 2023 appearance against Alabama, White reeled in 10 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Despite battling injuries for the latter part of fall camp, Squirrel White has been given the green light ahead of the contest against Alabama, and his inclusion on the depth chart is a much needed one for the Florida State offense.
As illustrated above, White was responsible for a considerable level of production whilst at Tennessee, and if the sheer amount of times the coaching staff mentioned his name over the course of fall camp is any indicator, he stands to play a large role for Malzahn’s offensive attack. His shiftiness and sheer speed make him an indispensable weapon that will contribute in a variety of ways, whether it’s on the ground, through the air, or in the return game.
In addition to his on-field contribution, the senior wide receiver also provides a much-needed veteran presence, especially for a room that will see a true freshman receiver start come Saturday.
The combination of experience and production will make him an integral part of Florida State’s attack, which means he’ll undoubtedly be thrust into a pivotal role against the Crimson Tide. If he is indeed fully healthy and able to settle into his role, Squirrel White is sure to be a difference maker for the Florida State offense.
2. Defensive Lineman Darrell Jackson Jr.
Amidst the turmoil of a tumultuous 2024 season and the ever-shifting landscape of a roster under construction, DT Darrell Jackson Jr. remained committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles.
Despite accumulating 32 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and earning All-ACC honorable mention in his 2024 campaign, Jackson Jr. made it known fairly early on that the 2-10 season would not be his last in the garnet and gold.
Now a redshirt senior, the defenseman’s decision to stay appears to be paying dividends already, as he has been placed on multiple award watch lists, selected as an ACC pre-season All-American, and listed as a top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. Those individual accolades come with a price, however.
As one of the few remaining members of FSU’s 2023 ACC Championship roster, Jackson Jr. is the elder statesman and a symbol of Mike Norvell’s culture. He now carries the burden of leading not only his defense but the team as a whole, and it’s a role he has seemingly embraced. The seasoned DT earned the honor of breaking the rock following Florida State’s summer workout series, and, much like WR Squirrel White, he has been the talk of many coaches on FSU’s staff.
Jackson Jr. has certainly been lauded as a crown jewel of DC Tony White’s defense, so it comes as no surprise that he’s someone we’re eagerly looking forward to seeing come this weekend. He’ll have his work cut out for him against an Alabama offensive line that has been characterized as “one of the best in the country.”
The battle of the trenches is a pivotal one for the ‘Noles, and if he can find a way into Alabama’s backfield, his impact will go a long way in slowing down the Tide’s offensive attack.
3. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos
It doesn’t need to be said because it’s already known, but I’ll repeat it for you:
All eyes are on Tommy Castellanos.
If you haven’t been paying attention, the entirety of the College Football world will have its eyes fixated on FSU transfer QB Tommy Castellanos. The former Boston College Eagle has been no stranger to headlines in the past 12 months. After an unclean departure from Chestnut Hill, the senior quarterback was quick to find a landing spot in Tallahassee.
His reunion with his former coach, Gus Malzahn, and his dual-threat ability, which he showcased against the ‘Noles in a close 2023 contest, made him an intriguing addition to FSU’s roster. Sure, the move was not without its fair share of doubters, most of whom pointed to his size or his lackluster 2024 campaign, but a change of quarterback was a welcome one.
Overall, there was a feeling of cautious optimism following his transfer to Tallahassee. But, those feelings took an interesting turn over the course of the summer when Castellanos’ interview with On3’s Pete Nakos drew national attention.
Although not the actual headline for the article, the takeaway from the vocal quarterback’s interview with On3 was boiled down to one simple statement: “FSU QB Castellanos calls out Alabama.” Amidst messages of optimism and hope for turning around the Florida State program, Castellanos offered a pointed statement on the opponent he’ll face in Week 1: “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”
The comments sparked a flurry of backlash from the CFB world at large, most of whom labeled him as a fool for giving Alabama some added motivation for a game that was already projected to be a blowout in their favor.
So, why are all eyes on Tommy Castellanos? For most college football fans outside of Tallahassee, they’ll be glued to the television waiting for him to make a mistake and rake him over the coals for these comments. For the Florida State faithful, however, they’ll be keenly watching what their quarterback can do to reignite what was an abysmal offense in 2024.
Florida State fielded one of the worst offenses in the country last season. There’s really no other way to characterize it. In most offensive categories (scoring, passing touchdowns, yards, etc.), the ‘Noles ranked near the bottom among all FBS teams. Whilst the team was riddled with holes across the roster, the quarterback situation was perhaps the most noticeable problem.
Norvell and his staff took a chance on Oregon State-transfer DJ Uiagalelei, a gamble that ultimately flopped. Mid-season changes were then made, but the performances of Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek did little to spark the stagnant offense. When the dust settled on the tumultuous 2024 season, the offense was stripped down to its foundation.
FSU parted ways with OC Alex Atkins, QB Brock Glenn stood as the only remaining quarterback from last year’s QB room still on the roster, and Norvell elected to hand the reins of the offense over to his mentor, Gus Malzahn. Ahead of 2025, the ‘Noles are fielding an offense in need of cementing its new identity, and that begins with the quarterback.
For those in Tallahassee, all eyes are on QB Tommy Castellanos for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost, the hope is that Castellanos can replicate some of what has made him a considerable threat in the past. His 2023 campaign is perhaps the most promising sign.
During that season, he recorded 2,248 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through the air, 1,113 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and he finished third in ACC in both rushing yards and touchdowns. For this reason, many are hopeful that Castellanos can serve as the catalyst for a new-look offensive attack.
On the other hand, a good portion of Seminole fans are just nervously hoping Castellanos can back up the talk enough to avoid a blowout against the Crimson Tide. After a 2-10 season, the last thing FSU needs is to be embarrassed on the national stage once more. Regardless of which camp you ascribe to, Castellanos is certainly a focal point ahead of this weekend’s matchup.
This offseason, full of mystery and intrigue, leaves many questions unanswered. Will the 'Noles be able to back up their talk? Are these heralded players as impactful as advertised? Has Norvell changed enough to right the ship? What exactly are the changes from OC Malzahn and DC White?
Soon enough, the speculation and guesswork will subside and the world will come to know what the 2025 edition of Florida State football will look like. Until then, those around the program continue to wait..anxiously.
