Three Players To Watch In FSU Football's Rivalry Game Against Miami
Rivalries this fierce don’t need hype. The Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes have clashed on some of college football's most memorable stages over the years, each contest fueled by a fierce disdain and a relentless drive to outdo the other. It's a rivalry steeped in tradition, in which the only thing predictable is the intensity that will unfold between the two programs. With players ready to leave everything on the field, all bets are off when it comes to Florida State and Miami.
While the 'Canes enter as a powerhouse with a prolific offense led by Heisman candidate Cam Ward, FSU knows that statistics only tell a fraction of the story in a game like this. No current records, national rankings, or projections can encapsulate the sheer disdain behind this legendary rivalry. It’s a matchup driven by history, pride, and the knowledge that both teams will bring everything they’ve got, regardless of context. It will take a flawless performance, but Norvell and his ‘Noles know the stakes. Facing a Miami team with momentum and a lineup stacked with talent, the Seminoles are in for a grueling four quarters.
Florida State's showdown with Miami brings an array of talent and a chance for certain players to make a critical impact. Let’s take a look at three players to keep an eye on throughout FSU’s contest with their bitter ACC rivals. Together, these players have the potential to give the Seminoles a puncher’s chance as they face one of their toughest challenges yet.
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive End
Florida State’s chances at a victory on Saturday night, albeit slim, are contingent upon DC Adam Fuller’s defense slowing down Miami QB Cam Ward and the prolific Hurricane offense. Entering the contest, the ‘Canes boast a nation's best 577.3 offensive yards per game and a nation’s second best 48.3 points per game. Ward, whose 92.3 QBR ranks 1st in the nation, is the heart of the Hurricane offense. Responsible for an average of 388.4 passing yards per game, which is the best in all of college football as well, the former Washington State transfer is currently the recipient of some well deserved Heisman hype. Despite committing some untimely turnovers and digging a hole for the Hurricanes in previous games, Ward has showcased his ability to will his team to a victory, and that has been enough to keep the ‘Canes unscathed, thus far. Teams have found ways to contain the dual threat quarterback on a handful of occasions, but no team has been able to contain him for all four quarters. If the Seminoles have any ideas of shocking the nation, that effort begins with limiting Ward’s impact, and who better to call upon than a Florida State defensive line that was touted as one of the nation’s best prior to the season.
DE Marvin Jones Jr. was someone that Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles were high on for quite some time. Jones Jr., the son of Florida State legend and College Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Jones, was someone that staff worked diligently to recruit out of high school. The Georgia Bulldogs ended up winning that recruiting battle when all was said and done, but a few years into his career, Jones Jr. found himself in the portal and looking for a new home. Florida State was quick to showcase its interest in the experienced defensive end, especially given the holes left behind on the defensive line by Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. His addition to this roster seemed like a no-brainer, and fans were excited to see Jones Jr. playing opposite defensive end Patrick Payton. Through FSU’s first few games of the 2024 season, however, Jones Jr. (much like the rest of the touted defensive line) was noticeably absent. Florida State supporters were left scratching their heads, wondering why the former five-star prospect and national champion was not the disruptive presence they expected.
In recent weeks, however, Jones Jr. (along with the rest of the defense) has flipped the script. The junior defensive end has become a regular presence in opposing backfields, having recorded 3 sacks (2nd on the team), 20 total tackles, and 1 forced fumble. Per Sports Info Solutions (SIS), Jones Jr. has the second highest pressure rate versus FBS opponents among all ACC edge rushers at 15.3%. The data shows an edge rusher that is finding his footing week to week, and the ‘Noles are certainly hopeful that this is the case come Saturday night. Disrupting Ward is of the utmost importance for this Florida State defense, and the defensive line will be called upon to lead the charge against the ‘Canes. If DE Jones Jr. and his counterparts DE Patrick Payton, DL Joshua Farmer and former Hurricane DL Darrell Jackson Jr. can provide a consistent presence in the UM backfield, the Florida State defense can make yet another stride this week. Time will tell if Jones Jr. and his peers will rise to the occasion.
2. Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver
There’s no softening the blow: Florida State’s offense is abhorrent. After getting leapfrogged by Kennesaw State just a few nights ago, the ‘Noles now possess the country’s second worst scoring offense in the country with an average of 15.3 points per game (behind only the Houston Cougars) and have not scored more than 20 points since the Week 0 matchup against Georgia Tech. The change at quarterback in recent weeks has done little to spark the stagnant offense, but as many in and around the program have pointed out, the quarterback position was far from the only issue with this Florida State team. The rushing attack for the ‘Noles has been rendered ineffective, averaging 72.9 yards per game (ranked 131st), and the offensive line has perked far below the expectation for such an experienced group. The most glaring issue in recent weeks, however, belongs to the FSU receiving corps. Drops were on full display throughout the matchup against Duke, and the poor showing called even more attention to the ongoing issue. Statistically speaking, the Seminoles are the worst receiving team in the country when it comes to making clean receptions. FSU is credited with 22 total drops that account for an estimated potential of 290 yards, and the drop rate of 10.5% is currently the third worst in the country. Veterans, greenhorns, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs alike have all struggled to reel the ball in cleanly. Across the board, the Seminoles have a catching problem, and it’s time for someone within the wide receiver room to step up and be the guy that makes the play when called upon.
Whether the staff likes it or not, WR Ja’Khi Douglas has to be that guy moving forward. Douglas is now in his fifth year with the Seminoles. He is emblematic of the Mike Norvell culture and a direct reflection of the development capabilities of this staff. Douglas’ increased experience within the program, relative to the likes of transfer wide receivers like Malik Benson and Jalen Brown or underclassmen like Landen Thomas or Lawayne McCoy, positions him as a vital resource to the offense. With that in mind, the redshirt senior has seemingly embraced whatever role the staff has asked him to play, and he currently leads the Seminoles in receptions (22), receiving yards (354), and TDs (2). No matter who the quarterback has been for the Seminoles, the 5’9”, 195-pound speedster has been a reliable target all the same. Whether or not it has been by design, the veteran Douglas has been the most consistent presence, but if the Seminoles wish to right the ship and stop their recent trend of dropped passes, he might have to find a level of play beyond what even he may deem possible and become an even bigger presence in the locker room than he already is. Experience, knowledge, and consistency are what Douglas provides, all of which are skills that will have to be on full display against the Hurricanes if Florida State wants to spark its lackluster offense.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Quarterback
First of all, allow me to clear the air by saying the inclusion of Luke Kromenhoek on this list is by no way a confirmation of his inclusion in the game plan. Truth be told, I don’t think anyone knows what to expect with regard to Kromenhoek’s role within the offense going forward. His appearance against Duke, however, provided a rush of hope and excitement for the Florida State faithful. Following QB Brock Glenn’s turnover meltdown in the first half, the former four-star prospect, true freshman quarterback stepped onto the field for his collegiate debut against the Blue Devils. Kromenhoek had a few opportunities to air the ball out, most of which were promising throws. Unfortunately for him, two of his best throws, one of which was a certain touchdown, were dropped by his receiving targets, and the final stat line is not fully emblematic of the potential he displayed. As it stands right now, the Kromenhoek debate is a difficult one to have. On one hand, he’s young and still has a ways to go before he becomes the QB1 Florida State might need him to be one day. On the other hand, you know he’s part of Florida State’s plans for the immediate future (both for the remainder of this season and moving forward), and the best way to prepare him for that future is by giving him meaningful reps in live game environments. There’s no telling what Norvell and his staff have in store for Kromenhoek come Saturday or the rest of the 2024 season. However, you can be sure that all eyes will be on the true freshman, especially after seeing him in action a week ago. If he gets the call on Saturday, his debut in this rivalry will be something to keep a close eye on.
The odds are stacked against the Seminoles heading into the prime time matchup agains their bitter rival from South Florida. Even with standout performances from its impact players, Florida State will be fighting an uphill battle for four straight quarters. The ‘Noles will have to both overcome their tendency to commit self-inflicted mistakes and overcome the mix of talent, high level of play, and momentum on the Miami Hurricane sideline. Otherwise, they’re in for the blowout most experts expect to see. Saturday night’s contest may be far from the FSU-UM matchup we expected to see prior to the start of the season, but that is by no means an indicator of lower expectations or decreased importance. National expectations, statistical projections, nor Vegas odds can account for the bitterness, hatred and disdain that underscore this rivalry. Emotions will be running high and players on both sidelines will bring bring their A-game, regardless of their teams current disposition. This is Florida State versus Miami. Come kickoff, the only thing that matters are the men in the arena.
The Florida State Seminoles travel to Miami, FL, to take on the #6 Miami Hurricanes on Satruday, October 26th, 2024. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
