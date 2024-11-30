Three Players To Watch In FSU's Final Game Of The Year Against Florida
Florida State closes out its 2024 season tonight in a matchup against long-time rival the University of Florida Gators. HC Mike Norvell’s squad has performed far below expectations, having achieved a 2-9 record entering this weekend’s contest. The former ACC Champions are ineligible for a bowl game and far from a conference title defense, but a matchup against the Gators is no less meaningful. Despite the troubles, a face-off between the ‘Noles and the Gators is sure to provide moments of bitterness and disdain. Florida State currently boasts a 2-game win streak over the school from down south, but HC Billy Napier’s guys are threatening to bring that streak to an abrupt halt.
On one sideline, there’s nothing more than pride at stake; the satisfaction in knowing that you own bragging rights over your rival. On the other sideline, there’s a team that has re-upped its commitment to its head coach and is on the precipice of completing the season with a winning record. It’s not quite the FSU-Florida games of old, but it’s a matchup full of meaning all the same.
Florida State will bring its 2024 campaign to a close on Saturday, with 22 seniors taking center stage for the ‘Noles. With the celebration of the Florida State upperclassmen in mind, let’s take a look at three FSU athletes who could take the field for the last time with the 'Noles and be counted upon to deliver impactful performances.
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker
Take a bow, Ryan Fitzgerald. The path to becoming one of the nation’s best kickers was not an easy one for the redshirt senior. Long before he was a Lou Groza Award finalist, Fitzgerald was a mediocre placekicker, struggling to hold his own. During his first full season with the ‘Noles, Fitzgerald went 4 for 7 throughout the 2020 season.
As the years went by, the placekicker slowly progressed and proved himself worthy of the starting job, Fitzgerald’s 2022 and 2023 campaign saw him record over 57 PATs in both seasons, making him the only player in FSU history to do so in multiple seasons. He scored 93 points on 12 made FGs and 57 PATs followed by a 115 points scored on 19 of 21 FGs and 58 PATs in 2023. His streak of 10 consecutive FGs without a miss in 2023 was the most by a Florida State kicker since K Roberto Aguayo. Throughout the 2024 campaign, Fitzgerald is perfect from the field, thus far. He’s made all 12 of his FG attempts, including a 59 yarder against Georgia Tech. He remains perfect on PATs as well, with 15 makes on 15 attempts.
With his field goal against Charleston Southern, Fitzgerald became the second player in FSU history to make his first 12 field goal tries in a season, joining former FSU K Roberto Aguayo. Not to mention, Fitzgerald's five 50-yard field goals are the most in a season in school history. His rise has been far from meteoric, but that does not mean it is any less deserved. Despite the struggles early in his collegiate career, Fitzgerald has grown into one of College Football’s most reliable kickers, which is exactly why he has earned the right to be chosen as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Saturday will be Fitzgerald’s final contest in a Florid State uniform. It is only right that we give the hard-working placekicker his roses before he moves on. He sure has earned it.
2. Alex Mastromanno, Punter
Keeping in line with the exceptional special teams play from Florid State this season, this week’s second player to watch is FSU punter Alex Mastromanno. Sure, it’s somewhat depressing when your punter is seeing as much action as Florida State’s Alex Mastromanno has, but there’s surely some consolation in knowing that the Seminole punter is among the best in the country during the 2024 season. Much like Fitzgerald, Mastromanno is a finalist for his position group’s award, and with good reason.
The Australian native leads the country with 49.1 yards per punt and 28 punts of at least 50 yards. He ranks second nationally and first in the ACC with an average of 45.25 net yards per punt. To date, only one of his punts has resulted in a touchback. Masromanno has been nothing short of exceptional for the Seminoles this season, and he is undoubtedly deserving of the Ray Guy finalist honors. The redshirt senior will take the field for the final time on Saturday night against the Florida Gators. Despite FSU’s struggles this season, Mastromanno remains a bright spot for the Seminoles. He will have one last opportunity to showcase his skills at the collegiate level this weekend. Expect to see the Ray Guy finalist give it his all on Saturday night.
3. Darrell Jackson Jr. Defensive Tackle
After transferring from the University of Miami in 2023, DT Darrell Jackson Jr. faced a setback when the NCAA denied his hardship waiver, rendering him ineligible for the 2023 regular season. Following widespread changes to eligibility, however, the veteran defensive tackle made his FSU debut in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, recording three tackles. Entering the 2024 season, Jackson Jr. was pegged as one of the nation’s best defensive tackles Much like the rest of the Florida State roster, however, he experienced a lackluster start to the season, which resulted in a flurry of criticism lobbed his way. In recent weeks, the veteran defensive lineman has found his footing, however, having become a formidable presence on the defensive line.
Over 11 games, he has amassed 28 total tackles, including 13 solo tackles, and 3.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Jackson Jr.’s standout performance came against his former team, the Miami Hurricanes, where he recorded two sacks and three tackles, underscoring his growth and resilience. Amidst the turmoil of a 2-9 season, Jackson has emerged as a key contributor to the Florida State defense, and he has made the most of his limited time at the collegiate level. The upcoming game against the Gators presents Jackson with a prime opportunity to further showcase his skills. Florida's offense has averaged 148.8 rushing yards per game this season, making Jackson's role in run defense crucial. His ability to disrupt the offensive line and pressure the quarterback will be vital in limiting the Gators' offensive production. Additionally, a strong performance could enhance his visibility to NFL scouts, as he has been identified as a potential riser for the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the Florida State Seminoles conclude their challenging 2024 season, this matchup not only offers a chance to honor their dedication but also serves as an opportunity for the team to end the season on a positive note. The contributions of Ryan Fitzgerald, Alex Mastromanno, and Darrell Jackson Jr. have provided bright spots in an otherwise difficult year, and their leadership will be instrumental in the season finale against the Florida Gators.
