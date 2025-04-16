Three question marks for FSU Football as spring practice winds down
The Florida State Seminoles are closing out spring camp and are heading into what FSU fans expect to be a rebound season. All eyes will be on the 'Noles as they open 2025 against Alabama to kick off a home-and-home series with the Tide. Coming off a 2-10 season, there are question marks for the 'Noles heading into fall.
Spring ball can give a glimpse into a team's identity, although nothing has been set in stone regarding depth charts and schemes as coaches look to maximize their personnel.
Will Injuries Disrupt Chemistry for the Seminoles?
Although head coach Mike Norvell has stated that their injury struggles haven’t had any serious implications for the 2025 season, many potential starters are missing valuable time with the new offense and defense under coordinators Gus Malzahn and Tony White.
More importantly, on offense, the 'Noles have been without key pieces on offense, with wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White being limited alongside multiple offensive linemen. Redshirt senior Micah Pettus, redshirt senior Gunnar Hansen, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, and redshirt senior TJ Ferguson have all been reported injured while missing important reps this offseason.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph have both missed significant time, so the chemistry on both sides of the ball could be taking a hit in terms of time to develop. Plus, redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, who has since returned to practice, and junior safety Conrad Hussey began the spring on a limited basis.
READ MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback trending for starting job ahead of FSU football matchup
Is Tommy Castellanos going to be able to Thrive Under Gus Malzahn?
Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos joined the 'Noles as a three-star transfer with high expectations to lead Florida State into a winning season. In 2024, he threw for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions, while nearly breaking 200 yards rushing with another score.
The question is whether he can continue to replicate that production in Tallahassee, Florida, under Malzahn and rekindle the chemistry they had together at UCF during his freshman season.
The coaching staff has praised Castellanos, but many of their talking points seem to focus on true freshman Kevin Sperry. Barring injury, Castellanos undoubtedly has the starting position under center to lose.
There have been some inconsistencies though things seem to be coming together as the spring winds down. Norvell praised the passing attack on Tuesday evening.
Could There be More Transfer Attrition?
The 'Noles have already had three players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the spring window, and there could potentially be more as roster spots and the depth chart picture become clearer. Wide receiver Jordan Scott, offensive lineman Jaylen Early, and quarterback Trever Jackson have all announced their intentions to look elsewhere.
Although it hasn't become a crisis so far, the injuries on offense paired with transfers could compound and have a devastating effect. Norvell and company have been adamant about their roster evaluations throughout the offseason, and filling gaps left by players transferring out will be critical if they can find the right fit.
While the transfer bug hasn't slammed the roster into the ground, there is potential for concern moving forward.
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights