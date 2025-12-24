Ex-FSU football commit transferring from SEC program

The NCAA Transfer Portal is filling up swiftly. Over 1,100 players have declared their intentions to search for new homes this offseason.

Florida State has lost 23 members of its roster to the portal, including a handful of players who started games in 2025, such as cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, safety Edwin Joseph, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., tight end Randy Pittman Jr., defensive end Jayson Jenkins, and defensive end Jaden Jones.

A new name with ties to the Seminoles is one of the latest names to transfer.

Former FSU Commit Jordan Pride Transferring From Texas A&M

Jordan Pride/Twitter

On Tuesday, redshirt freshman defensive back Jordan Pride announced he was transferring after two seasons at Texas A&M. Pride was formerly committed to Florida State before signing with the Aggies in the 2024 class.

As a true freshman, he redshirted while seeing action in three games, including six snaps in Texas A&M's Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC. This past season, Pride appeared briefly in one game. He wasn't credited with any statistics.

Pride will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Thank you @AggieFootball and everyone in Aggieland for welcoming me and my family for the last 2yrs! You will be remembered👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/IQ8Xfbzdez — JP4❤️‍🩹 (@JordanPride5) December 23, 2025

The Florida native spent his prep career close to Tallahassee at Blountstown High School. Pride pledged to Florida State on July 3, 2021. He decommitted from the Seminoles in April of 2023, landing with Texas A&M a short time later.

During his senior season, Pride totaled 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and one interception.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

