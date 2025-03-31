Nole Gameday

Tommy Castellanos, Duce Robinson showcase playmaking potential of FSU's offense

The two transfers could be electrifying for the Seminoles in 2025.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) warms up before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Florida State football's social media team released a video of quarterback Tommy Castellanos hurling a pass to wide receiver Duce Robinson for a touchdown during the fifth spring practice of the year.

Robinson's catch did not necessarily come easy. As seen in the video, Ja'Bril Rawls' deflection nearly had the ball going the other way and, at the very least, would've been an incompletion. However, Castellanos put just enough height on it to keep it out of reach from Rawls, allowing Robinson to make a play.

Seminole fans hope the duo will provide a QB, WR transfer-to-transfer connection that was seen in 2023 with the likes of Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, and Johnny Wilson.

Duce Robinson recently spoke to the media and shared that the Florida State coaching staff is confident that he could be one of the best players in the country.

When asked about being held to the high expectations of the Seminole standard, Robinson was grateful.

"It means the world. I wouldn't have it any other way. When I was being recruited here, [Coach Norvell] told me, 'Don't come here unless you're ready to be your best' and he's gonna push me to be my best, and he's really lived true to that."

Furthermore, when asked about the experience of being held to a national standard, Robinson said he loves it.

"It's definitely an interesting experience, It's being held to a really high standard, which I love, because I try to hold myself to a really high standard. And so surrounding myself with people who also want that for me only makes me elevate myself."

The Seminoles will open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

