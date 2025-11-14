Tommy Castellanos leads today, but FSU football's QB future is being built now
There are three games left in Florida State’s regular season, and while the Seminoles sort through whether Tommy Castellanos will get another year of eligibility, the broader focus is on how the quarterback room has developed under Tony Tokarz.
The results have been mixed, shaped more by circumstance than by any lack of coaching. Tokarz inherited Jordan Travis and later worked with DJ Uiagalelei, neither of whom he had a final say in recruiting, and he has guided the room through injuries, transfers, and near-constant turnover while trying to establish continuity.
Even so, Castellanos has grown into a player who can look like a Heisman contender at his best, showing clear strides that reflect both his talent and the time invested in him behind the scenes. There have also been stretches where turnovers, missed throws, and stalled drives have slowed FSU’s momentum and contributed to the Seminoles’ 4-5 record.
The truth lies somewhere in the middle. There is visible growth, there are real challenges, and there is a foundation that can still lead to something more as the season closes.
“There’s definitely ups and downs, and you see it across the offense, and even just our team in general right now is the consistency of the execution," Tokarz said of Castellanos' performance this season.
"I mean, he's made some really good plays," Tokarz added. "He's made some wild plays in that game and throughout the season. But I mean, you guys saw it. I mean, there are plays that we absolutely have to make."
Why Composure Matters Under Center
In football, emotion is essential, but emotional reactions can be harmful. Emotions can be beneficial, but losing control of them can be detrimental, a sentiment Tokarz echoed.
“The difference between playing with emotion and being emotional, if that makes any sense," Tokarz said. "Football's a game where emotion is a critical component of being happy, being sad, the fight, the anger, the laughter that comes with it. It's not all negative connotation when it comes to emotion in this game. You have to have those things because it's a real game with ups and downs."
The Opportunity for Growth
Barring another devastating injury at QB1, Castellanos is the man under center. Freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry will likely redshirt after the three games he's played in, throwing for nearly 200 yards and two scores in mop-up duty against Kent State and East Texas A&M.
"With Kevin, just as with any freshman, there’s always a learning curve. He's been in game situations that obviously have been more favorable, and then at the end of the Stanford game, I mean, it's one snap and you're in there trying to lead us down to go win," Tokarz said.
Sperry is widely considered the future at quarterback for Florida State. A former three-star prospect out of Denton, Texas. Coaches have raved about him, and what little collegiate film he has shows it.
"He goes in the game, and the entire time he's in, we have full faith that he can go in and get the job done," Tokarz said.
Getting the job done is a priority not only now, but in the immediate future if FSU wants to remain among the college elite, and the growth of this room will determine how quickly they get there.
Norvell and Tokarz will need to continue priming the quarterback engine, winning games, and procuring talent behind Castellanos, who may not be throwing touchdowns inside Doak Campbell Stadium next season.
