Who are the top 10 highest-rated players on FSU Football's defense in College Football 26?
Florida State's defense didn't live up to expectations in 2024. The Seminoles revamped the coaching staff and roster in an effort to change that, bringing in defensive coordinator Tony White to install a 3-3-3-5 multiple scheme in Tallahassee.
If you're curious about how the defense could shift for the Seminoles this upcoming season, there's no better place to start experimenting than on the virtual gridiron in College Football 26. The second chapter in EA Sports' return to the popular video game was released on Monday.
That provides a first look at Florida State's defense which holds an 82 overall rating. The unit does have some star power with cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, safety Shyheim Brown, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr., and defensive end James Williams.
Who are the ten highest-rated (or 11) players on Florida State's defense in College Football 26?
10. KJ Sampson, Defensive Tackle/Kevin Wynn, Defensive Tackle
Overall Rating: 79
9. Omar Graham Jr., Linebacker
Overall Rating: 79
8. Daniel Lyons, Defensive Tackle
Overall Rating: 81
7. Stefon Thompson, Linebacker
Overall Rating: 81
6. Deante McCray, Defensive Lineman
Overall Rating: 81
5. Elijah Herring, Linebacker
Overall Rating: 83
4. James Williams, Defensive End
Overall Rating: 83
3. Shyheim Brown, Safety
Overall Rating: 88
2. Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle
Overall Rating: 89
1. Jeremiah Wilson, Cornerback
Overall Rating: 90
