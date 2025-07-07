Nole Gameday

Who are the top 10 highest-rated players on FSU Football's defense in College Football 26?

The Seminoles have eight players on defense who are rated an 80 or higher at the release of the game.

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's defense didn't live up to expectations in 2024. The Seminoles revamped the coaching staff and roster in an effort to change that, bringing in defensive coordinator Tony White to install a 3-3-3-5 multiple scheme in Tallahassee.

If you're curious about how the defense could shift for the Seminoles this upcoming season, there's no better place to start experimenting than on the virtual gridiron in College Football 26. The second chapter in EA Sports' return to the popular video game was released on Monday.

That provides a first look at Florida State's defense which holds an 82 overall rating. The unit does have some star power with cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, safety Shyheim Brown, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr., and defensive end James Williams.

Who are the ten highest-rated (or 11) players on Florida State's defense in College Football 26?

10. KJ Sampson, Defensive Tackle/Kevin Wynn, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 79

9. Omar Graham Jr., Linebacker

Overall Rating: 79

8. Daniel Lyons, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 81

7. Stefon Thompson, Linebacker

Overall Rating: 81

6. Deante McCray, Defensive Lineman

Overall Rating: 81

5. Elijah Herring, Linebacker

Overall Rating: 83

4. James Williams, Defensive End

Overall Rating: 83

3. Shyheim Brown, Safety

Overall Rating: 88

2. Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 89

1. Jeremiah Wilson, Cornerback

Overall Rating: 90

