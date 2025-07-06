Nole Gameday

Florida State reels in one of the top recruits of Mike Norvell era in five-star CB Chauncey Kennon

A major recruiting win for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State has secured what might turn out to be the crown jewel of its #Tribe26 recruiting class.

Landing five-star prospects has been a rarity during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee but the Seminoles are flipping the narrative in late June.

Norvell is bringing in one of the highest-rated prospect of his six years at Florida State.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football could leave ACC for super league

On Sunday, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon announced his commitment to FSU over Miami, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, and LSU. This is arguably the biggest recruiting win for the Seminoles in recent years, especially with the season the program is coming off of and the vast number of changes that were made this offseason.

Florida State received Kennon's final official visit earlier this month. He also took trips to Miami, Florida, and Georgia.

Kennon was one of FSU's top targets regardless of position in the 2026 class. He's someone the Seminoles have been chasing for a long time.

As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.

Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

As it stands, Kennon would be the second-highest rated recruit Norvell has brought in if he signs with Florida State in December. Former Seminole wide receiver Hykeem Williams was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 24 recruit back in 2023.

With the addition of Kennon, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 13 to No. 11 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting