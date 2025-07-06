Florida State reels in one of the top recruits of Mike Norvell era in five-star CB Chauncey Kennon
Florida State has secured what might turn out to be the crown jewel of its #Tribe26 recruiting class.
Landing five-star prospects has been a rarity during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee but the Seminoles are flipping the narrative in late June.
Norvell is bringing in one of the highest-rated prospect of his six years at Florida State.
On Sunday, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon announced his commitment to FSU over Miami, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, and LSU. This is arguably the biggest recruiting win for the Seminoles in recent years, especially with the season the program is coming off of and the vast number of changes that were made this offseason.
Florida State received Kennon's final official visit earlier this month. He also took trips to Miami, Florida, and Georgia.
Kennon was one of FSU's top targets regardless of position in the 2026 class. He's someone the Seminoles have been chasing for a long time.
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
As it stands, Kennon would be the second-highest rated recruit Norvell has brought in if he signs with Florida State in December. Former Seminole wide receiver Hykeem Williams was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 24 recruit back in 2023.
With the addition of Kennon, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 13 to No. 11 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
