Who are the top 10 highest-rated players on FSU Football's offense in College Football 26?
Florida State's offense was one of the worst in the country in 2024. The Seminoles hit the NCAA Transfer Portal while adding some talented high school recruits to help flip the script.
Now you, assuming you're an FSU fan, can get the first crack at getting the program back on track, virtually, of course. If you ponied up the big bucks, you can finally load up College Football 26, the latest edition in the EA Sports video game series.
Florida State has one of the top offenses in the ACC with an 82 overall rating. The unit looks brand new with players such as quarterback Tommy Castellanos, offensive lineman Micah Pettus, wide receiver Duce Robinson, and running back Gavin Sawchuk arriving in Tallahassee.
Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's offense in College Football 26?
10. Randy Pittman Jr., Tight End
Overall Rating: 80
9. Gunnar Hansen, Left Tackle
Overall Rating: 80
8. Richie Leonard IV, Left Guard
Overall Rating: 81
7. Kam Davis, Running Back
Overall Rating: 81
6. Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver
Overall Rating: 83
5. Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback
Overall Rating: 83
4. Roydell Williams, Running Back
Overall Rating: 83
3. Squirrel White, Wide Receiver
Overall Rating: 85
2. Luke Petitbon, Center
Overall Rating: 85
1. Micah Pettus, Right Tackle
Overall Rating: 89
