Who are the top 10 highest-rated players on FSU Football's offense in College Football 26?

The Seminoles hold an 82 overall rating on offense.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's offense was one of the worst in the country in 2024. The Seminoles hit the NCAA Transfer Portal while adding some talented high school recruits to help flip the script.

Now you, assuming you're an FSU fan, can get the first crack at getting the program back on track, virtually, of course. If you ponied up the big bucks, you can finally load up College Football 26, the latest edition in the EA Sports video game series.

Florida State has one of the top offenses in the ACC with an 82 overall rating. The unit looks brand new with players such as quarterback Tommy Castellanos, offensive lineman Micah Pettus, wide receiver Duce Robinson, and running back Gavin Sawchuk arriving in Tallahassee.

Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's offense in College Football 26?

10. Randy Pittman Jr., Tight End

Overall Rating: 80

9. Gunnar Hansen, Left Tackle

Overall Rating: 80

8. Richie Leonard IV, Left Guard

Overall Rating: 81

7. Kam Davis, Running Back

Overall Rating: 81

6. Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver

Overall Rating: 83

5. Tommy Castellanos, Quarterback

Overall Rating: 83

4. Roydell Williams, Running Back

Overall Rating: 83

3. Squirrel White, Wide Receiver

Overall Rating: 85

2. Luke Petitbon, Center

Overall Rating: 85

1. Micah Pettus, Right Tackle

Overall Rating: 89

