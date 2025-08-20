Top quarterback prospect set for FSU visit with history as a caution
Recruiting and development at the quarterback position have offered mixed results for Florida State during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee.
For the most part, the Seminoles have relied on the NCAA Transfer Portal to stabilize the position. After all, that's where FSU found Jordan Travis and ... DJ Uiagalelei.
From the prep level, Norvell has yet to develop a P4 starting caliber signal-caller. Tate Rodemaker, Chubba Purdy, AJ Duffy, and Luke Kromenhoek all transferred from the program. Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry remain on the roster. Four-star Jaden O'Neal is set to sign with Florida State in December.
The missed evaluations and unexpected transfers (in the case of Kromenhoek) have put the Seminoles in a tough position, constantly having to look for a starter in the portal.
In fact, the upcoming season will mark the fifth time in six years that the team is beginning the campaign with a quarterback it didn't sign out of high school (2021 - Travis, 2022 - Travis, 2023 - Travis, 2024 - Uiagalelei, 2025 - Tommy Castellanos).
That makes it all more important for Florida State to finally capitalize on the recruiting trail and the coaching staff is giving itself options.
Five-Star QB Visiting FSU For Season Opener
According to Rivals, five-star quarterback and rising junior, Kavian Bryant, will return to Tallahassee for Florida State's season opener against Alabama. The member of the 2027 class was previously on campus for multiple days in February.
Bryant is one of the top prospects in his respective class. The 6-foot-1.5, 180-pound signal-caller is regarded as the No. 35 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Last season, Bryant completed 120/146 passes for 2,442 yards with 34 touchdowns to three interceptions. He added 709 yards and 11 more scores on the ground, guiding Palestine Westwood High School to an 11-1 record and playoff appearance.
As a dual-threat, Bryant fits exactly what offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn is searching for. This will be a long recruitment with heavy hitters but the early relationship Florida State is establishing could end up being critical.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
