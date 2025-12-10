Tenth member of FSU football's roster hitting transfer portal

Don't blink; if you do, you probably missed another member of Florida State's roster hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal. The departures are cranking up to a furious pace as players get ahead of the portal officially opening on January 2, 2026.

The Seminoles are creating room for a 2026 class filled with high school recruits, junior college bouncebacks, and transfers that the program hopes will provide a spark in Tallahassee next season.

The total number of transfers out of Florida State is up to ten.

Walk-On Defensive Back Christian White Preparing To Enter Portal

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Christian White (37) holds Garnet the Goldfish after the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Florida State redshirt junior defensive back Christian White revealed his plans to enter the transfer portal, per his social media and Noles247's Zach Blostein.

White joined the program as a walk-on in 2022. He was a valuable practice player who contributed as a reserve on defense and on special teams. White was discussed fondly by defensive coordinator Tony White back during the spring.

The Georgia native appeared in ten games during his time at Florida State, totaling eight tackles in limited action. White saw action in five contests this past season.

White was a member of Florida State's ACC Championship team in 2023 and was on the roster when the team defeated Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound defender is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He's the second defensive back to leave the Seminoles since Patrick Surtain Sr. was fired, joining starting safety Edwin Joseph.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

