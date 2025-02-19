College football scout believes a true freshman could play big role on FSU's offense
Florida State flipped 12 recruits to close out its 2025 class. However, there might not be a bigger addition to #Tribe25 than four-star running back Ousmane Kromah, who spurned the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period.
The recruitment was one that head coach Mike Norvell personally invested a lot of time into over four years. He recently noted that he hasn't watched another prospect play live more than Kromah as Norvell was front and center for multiple football and basketball games during his prep career.
Kromah won't enroll at FSU until the summer but he's the real deal. Norvell believes that his signing is as big as any that the Seminoles have landed during his tenure with the program, and for good reason. Kromah is a top-100 recruit who had three consecutive seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards.
FSU struggled to move the ball on the ground last fall, ranking No. 130 in the country with an average of 89.9 yards per game. The Seminoles are looking to flip the script and On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire sees a path where Kromah instantly helps the offense begin to bounce back.
“When I look at this Florida State offense from last year there’s obviously not a ton of good but the thing that stood out to me was the lack of consistency at the running back position," Bellaire said on The Inside Scoop. "Yes, I know injuries played a big part in that but with Lawrance Toafili out of the picture, who was the leading rusher last year, let’s just have Ousmane Kromah walk in and become the feature back."
Kromah is coming off a senior season where he was named the 2024 Mr. Georgia Football. He rushed 168 times for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 741 yards and eight more scores. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground, including a season-high 12 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-17 victory against Wekiva High School. Kromah caught three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown in that game as well.
The Georgia native has the ability to impact the game as a rusher and a receiver which will be useful in Gus Malzahn's offense.
“He’s nearly 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and has a complete skill set out of the backfield," Bellaire said. "This is someone that can be a true three-down weapon that is as comfortable running through a linebacker’s face as much as he is catching a wheel route down the sideline and that is not normal coming out of high school,”
“If I’m Florida State, my goal is to have the best players play, and if that’s the case, Ousmane Kromah should at minimum see the field rotationally, but potentially even carry the load for the Seminoles next season," Bellaire concluded.
Kromah will have his work cut out for him with the Seminoles bringing back multiple running backs with college experience. That includes Kam Davis, Micahi Danzy and Samuel Singleton Jr., who all flashed their potential last season.
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
