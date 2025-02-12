Two former FSU Football players involved in $30 million 'Last Chance U' lawsuit against Netflix
Nearly nine years have passed since Netflix made the bold decision to dive headfirst into the college football world with its popular series, Last Chance U. The show - which showcased the lives of junior college athletes on and off the field - earned attention from fans across the country and generated millions of views.
Now, six players who were featured in the docuseries have brought a $30 million lawsuit to the table to earn their piece of the pie. According to a lawsuit filed on February 10 by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, John Franklin III, Ronald Ollie, Cary Sidney Reavis II, De'Andre Johnson, Tim Bonner, and Isaiah Wright are seeking damages for appropriation, portrayal in a false light, defamation, unjust enrichment, unfair business practices, and violation of the Plaintiffs' right of publicity.
The suit went on to state that the players were coerced into signing contracts while alleging that they weren't given an opportunity to consult with attorneys or read the documents in their entirety. During this process, they faced constant demands to sign the contracts along with threats that not doing so would prevent them from practicing and playing in games.
Netflix was named a defendant alongside The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), East Mississippi Community College, Condé Nast Entertainment, and Greg Whiteley, the director and executive producer of the show.
"The popularity from the show was both a blessing and a curse. Plaintiffs have faced employment obstacles and struggled to be viewed in a positive lens after the release of the show. For each of the Defendants however, they have all financially benefited from the show and their careers have soared since its release. Make no mistake, each of the defendants have been unjustly enriched by intruding upon the private lives of the Plaintiffs’, taking unfair advantage of them through Defendants’ superior bargaining power, manipulating many of Plaintiffs’ characters, along with other means for their own financial gain while sacrificing any decent reputation Plaintiffs had," John Pierce, the players' attorney, wrote in the suit.
Two names that may stand out to Florida State fans are John Franklin III and De'Andre Johnson, who both had tenures in garnet and gold.
Franklin III was a true freshman on the 2013 BCS National Championship team, using his talents as the scout team quarterback to emulate Auburn signal-caller Nick Marshall. He also competed in track and was a member of the 4x100 relay team that won the 2014 ACC Championship. Following two years with the Seminoles, he landed at East Mississippi Community College for a one-year stint.
Coincidentally enough, Franklin III transferred to Auburn in 2016. In his lone season with the program, he completed 14/26 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown while rushing 46 times for 430 yards and two more scores. He concluded his college career at Florida Atlantic in 2017, converting from quarterback to wide receiver.
Franklin III went on to play three years in the NFL and has also spent time in the USFL, UFL and CFL.
Johnson signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2015 class but was dismissed by the program before his true freshman season. He suited up for EMCC in 2016, passing for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns. Johnson transferred to Florida Atlantic to continue his career the following year.
However, after one game with the Owls, Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots. He saw limited action in 2018 and ultimately decided to transfer to Texas Southern for his final year of eligibility. In his lone season with the program, Johnson completed 132/215 passes for 1,575 yards with nine touchdowns to three interceptions along with two touchdowns on the ground.
Johnson played in The Spring League in 2021 and suited up for the USFL's New Jersey Generals from 2022-23.
Netflix declined to comment on the suit, per Front Office Sports.
