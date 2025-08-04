Two key Florida State tight ends dealing with preseason limitations
Florida State is still relatively early in the preseason with its first scrimmage of fall camp coming on Tuesday evening. The Seminoles have only had three practices in pads but there are a few injuries that have already popped up.
According to head coach Mike Norvell, sophomore tight end Landen Thomas and true freshman tight end Chase Loftin are two players who have been limited over the opening practices of fall camp.
"I think our tight end room has been good. Landen's [Thomas] been a little bit limited at the beginning of it so seeing Randy [Pittman Jr.], Amaree [Williams], Markeston's [Douglas] made some great plays," Norvell said on Monday. "Chase [Lofton] was kind of limited for a few days but getting him back out there, he made some plays today so it's good seeing that group emerge."
It sounds like Thomas and Loftin are trending in the right direction. Still, this news provides some clarity and potentially makes it more clear on why sophomore Amaree Williams has primarily practiced on offense thus far.
The Seminoles do have plenty of depth at tight end, especially with Williams rejoining the fold after spending the spring on defense. Veteran transfers, Randy Pittman Jr. and Markeston Douglas, bring the needed punch alongside Thomas, Williams, and Loftin.
Pittman Jr. seems to have the inside track at the starting job but the top five players in the room will all have roles. Thomas projects to play a ton for the Seminoles. Williams will see snaps on both sides of the ball. Loftin still needs to add weight but should see time as a receiver, either at tight end or in the slot.
Landen Thomas Has Dealt With A Previous Injury At Florida State
Though media outlets weren't allowed to say much at the time, Thomas was limited in fall camp last year due to an undisclosed upper body ailment.
Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen revealed what Thomas went through ahead of his true freshman season. According to the longtime coach, Thomas suffered a broken collarbone in the summer leading up to camp.
"Landen's got a lot really, really nice traits. Size, and ball skills, and explosive blocker," Thomsen said last week. "Really smart, he's a great kid. All of those things we saw as a freshman, he's had a chance to build on through the winter and summer.
"A lot of people don't know he broke his collarbone last summer because we were kind of quiet about that but that really set him back going into his freshman year. He was still able to get out there and function at a high level," Thomsen added. "You watch him against Florida, you watch him against Notre Dame, you watch him against Clemson, for a rookie and a guy who really missed a good part of the summer last year as a true freshman to come in and compete like he did, there's a lot of good things to build on."
Despite the injury, Thomas recovered in time to appear in all 12 of Florida State's games during the 2024 season. He started the final seven contests, catching 14 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Thomas was honored with FSU's Devaughn Darling Award which is presented to the team's freshman of the year.
The Seminoles Have Already Received Good News On The Injury Front At A Different Position
As the preseason began, Florida State got a nice surprise when redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins was able to take the field.
During the four periods the media observed on day one, Jenkins went through all of the position drills with Terrance Knighton and Odell Haggins looking on. He's received positive reviews from other players as both Darrell Jackson Jr. and James Williams complimented his impressive rehab process.
Jenkins will get his first scrimmage action with the Seminoles tomorrow night after missing all of spring practice.
