Unexpected member of FSU's backfield projected to finish as top-10 RB in ACC in 2025
Florida State's rushing attack regressed in a big way in 2024 as the Seminoles' offensive line turned out to be one of the more surprising failures in college football. The offense ranked No. 130 in the country with an average of 89.9 yards per game and 2.9 yards per attempt. Leading rusher Lawrance Toafili graduated after compiling 456 yards and three touchdowns.
Head coach Mike Norvell knew he needed to shake things up and he did just that by bringing in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, offensive line coach Herb Hand, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Malzahn and Hand developed some of the top rushing offenses in the FBS during their four years at UCF, including a whopping 248.1 yards on the ground per game last season.
The Seminoles are hoping they'll bounce back with a new scheme and revamped offensive line. Florida State also made a massive addition to the backfield during the Early Signing Period by flipping top-100 prospect Ousmane Kromah from Georgia. Kromah won't enroll until the summer but there are expectations that he could play early and often as he begins his college career.
Kromah is even earning some major love for his potential impact as a true freshman. CBS Sports ranked him at No. 10 in a projection of the ACC's top-10 running backs for the 2025 season.
"Florida State finished with the third-worst rushing attack in the entire nation last season but should improve in 2025 under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Starting running back duties in Tallahassee are to be determined after Lawrance Toafili exhausted eligibility and 2024 four-star back Kam Davis struggled throughout his freshman year. Kromah finished as the third-highest ranked back in the 2025 class and should contribute immediately during his first season on campus. The four-star prospect toted the ball 168 times for 1,356 yards (8.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns and tacked on 741 receiving yards and eight scoring receptions at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County as a senior."
This may come as a bit of a surprise considering the amount of experience in front of Kromah. However, it's worth noting that sophomore running back Kam Davis is the only returning member of the backfield who had 100+ rushing yards in 2024, totaling 173 yards in his first year with the program. Roydell Williams was injured for most of the season, Caziah Holmes contributed mostly in a reserve role, and Samuel Singleton Jr. along with Micahi Danzy were able to show what they can be in the future in spurts.
The job is up for the taking and a player as talented as Kromah may just have what it takes to pull it off. He runs with plenty of physicality and is patient but decisive. One of Kromah's top attributes is his vision.
As a senior, Kromah rushed 168 times for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 741 yards and eight more scores. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground, including a season-high 12 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-17 victory against Wekiva High School. Kromah caught three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown in that game as well.
Kromah was honored with the 2024 Mr. Georgia Football award for his performance.
It'll be interesting to see what transpires when Kromah arrives for fall camp and if he can truly take the ACC by surprise next season.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
