Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Miami Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles are just under 24 aways from kicking off their annual rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
This matchup means a ton to both programs. The Seminoles have won three of the last four games against the Hurricanes. However, Miami got the last laugh in 2024 with a 36-14 victory over Florida State in Hard Rock Stadium.
The series returns to Tallahassee to begin October. Miami hasn't walked away victorious in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2019. Head coach Mike Norvell is 2-0 against the Hurricanes at home.
Both teams are dealing with a few injuries going into the matchup.
Some clarity was provided on the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed three players out for the Seminoles and five out for the Hurricanes.
Florida State also had three players listed as questionable (RB Kam Davis, DB Ashlynd Barker, LB Caleb LaVallee) and four others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, DL Kevin Wynn).
None of the players missing for the Hurricanes were expected to play a major role this weekend.
On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami
The second availability report of the week didn't offer any changes for Florida State.
Miami added running back Girard Pringle Jr. to the report as questionable.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
QUESTIONABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— DB Ashlynd Barker
— LB Caleb LaVallee
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DL Kevin Wynn
MIAMI:
OUT:
— DL Hayden Lowe
— TE Dylan Reiman
— OL Ralph Scroggins
— OL Demetrius Campbell
— TE Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Bobby Washington Jr.
— WR Chance Robinson
— RB Girard Pringle Jr.
— OL Yerovi Valdes Alfonso
— DL Daylen Russell
