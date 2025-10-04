Nole Gameday

Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Miami Hurricanes

The second ACC availability report has been released for the upcoming Saturday night contest.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches on as his players come off the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are just under 24 aways from kicking off their annual rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

This matchup means a ton to both programs. The Seminoles have won three of the last four games against the Hurricanes. However, Miami got the last laugh in 2024 with a 36-14 victory over Florida State in Hard Rock Stadium.

The series returns to Tallahassee to begin October. Miami hasn't walked away victorious in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2019. Head coach Mike Norvell is 2-0 against the Hurricanes at home.

READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for No. 18 FSU football vs. No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

Both teams are dealing with a few injuries going into the matchup.

Some clarity was provided on the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed three players out for the Seminoles and five out for the Hurricanes.

Florida State also had three players listed as questionable (RB Kam Davis, DB Ashlynd Barker, LB Caleb LaVallee) and four others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, DL Kevin Wynn).

None of the players missing for the Hurricanes were expected to play a major role this weekend.

On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami

Tommy Castellanos
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The second availability report of the week didn't offer any changes for Florida State.

Miami added running back Girard Pringle Jr. to the report as questionable.

FLORIDA STATE:

OUT:

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Kam Davis

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— LB Caleb LaVallee

PROBABLE:

— QB Tommy Castellanos

— RB Roydell Williams

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— DL Kevin Wynn

MIAMI:

OUT:

— DL Hayden Lowe

— TE Dylan Reiman

— OL Ralph Scroggins

— OL Demetrius Campbell

— TE Jackson Carver

QUESTIONABLE:

— LB Bobby Washington Jr.

— WR Chance Robinson

— RB Girard Pringle Jr.

— OL Yerovi Valdes Alfonso

— DL Daylen Russell

READ MORE: FSU football plummets in AP Top 25 Poll after shocking defeat

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football