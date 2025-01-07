Utah State Running Back Transfer Commits To South Carolina Over Florida State
Florida State came up short in its pursuit of a top running back transfer.
On Tuesday, Utah State running back transfer Rahsul Faison announced he was committing to South Carolina. Faison chose the Gamecocks over FSU, Alabama, North Carolina, UCLA, and UCF.
The Seminoles hosted Faison for a visit last weekend but he continued to take trips elsewhere. Florida State could very well kick the tires on another transfer during the spring window.
Faison spent two seasons with the Aggies and had a career year in 2024 where he rushed 198 times for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 99 yards. He had five games of 100+ rushing yards, including a season-high 20 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 55-10 victory against Hawaii on November 16. He was named second-team All-Mountain West for his performance last fall.
During his first season at Utah State, Faison rushed 118 times for 736 yards and five touchdowns. In total, he appeared in 25 games, making 13 starts, and totaled 316 carries for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Faison also caught 33 passes for 151 yards.
The Pennsylvania native signed with Marshall as a two-star prospect in 2019. He ultimately spent that season at the junior college level at Lackawanna College and was with the Thundering Herd in 2020. Faison didn't appear in a game with either program and elected to go back to the JUCO level with Snow College. He rushed 88 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns prior to transferring to Utah State.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back has at least one season of eligibility remaining due to the new junior college ruling.
READ MORE: Elite FSU Quarterback Commitment Gets First Chance To Meet New OC Gus Malzahn
Florida State has six scholarship running backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy.
The Seminoles signed four-star Ousmane Kromah during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years