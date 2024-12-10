Versatile UCF Offensive Line Transfer Sets Visit To Florida State
Florida State is acting quickly in its quest to rebuild one of the worst offensive lines in college football this offseason.
Late last week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to UCF offensive line transfer Marcellus Marshall. Just a few days later, Marshall has already set up a visit to Tallahassee.
On Tuesday morning, Marshall revealed that he had scheduled two trips. He will check out Florida State on Thursday prior to a visit to Northwestern on Friday. The Seminoles will get the first crack at Marshall which is notable considering his ties to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and new offensive line coach Herb Hand
Marshall wrapped up his second season at UCF this fall, playing under Malzahn and Hand. He started in all 12 games in 2024, primarily contributing at right guard.
The West Virginia native has played nearly 2,500 snaps at the FBS level, including 1,571 snaps at UCF. He is a veteran who has proven to be versatile, starting games at five positions along the offensive line. Marshall played left tackle at Kent State in 2022 and earned starts at right guard, left guard, center, and right tackle with the Knights.
Marshall was part of a UCF offense that averaged 200+ rushing yards per game in two straight years, including 248.1 yards per contest this season. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and earned first-team All-MAC honors while at Kent State.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. Outside of FSU and Northwestern, Marshall has reported offers from Minnesota, Stanford, and San Diego State.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
