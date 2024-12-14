Veteran Linebacker Transfer Continuing College Career At Florida State
Florida State has made another addition to its transfer portal class. The Seminoles are bringing in experienced talent to fill gaps at positions of need across the roster.
On Saturday, Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson announced he was continuing his college career at Florida State. Thompson was in Tallahassee for a visit to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White, who coached him in 2024 while he suited up for the Cornhuskers.
Thompson appeared in 11 games, making one start, and totaled 27 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections this fall. Despite playing just 175 snaps on defense, he graded out as the third-best player (76.9) on the unit, per PFF. He would've been the top-rated linebacker on FSU's roster by a wide margin.
The North Carolina native began his career at Syracuse, signing with the program as a three-star prospect in 2020. Outside of 2022, when he suffered a season-ending injury, Thompson was a consistent starter during his four years with the Orange. He totaled a career-best 79 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2021.
In total, Thompson appeared in 36 games, with 21 starts, and recorded 172 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles at Syracuse.
Interestingly enough, when Thompson entered the portal last year, he took a visit to Florida State prior to signing with Nebraska. The Seminoles were open to pursuing him once again and they land an experienced linebacker who has already spent a year in Tony White's 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
Florida State has six linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., redshirt junior Shawn Murphy, junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State has landed three commitments out of the portal; Thompson, former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas.
