Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Visiting Florida State
Florida State has already landed two linebackers out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. With that being said, the Seminoles don't appear to be done searching for upgrades at the position ahead of the 2025 season.
FSU is expected to host Memphis linebacker transfer Elijah Herring for a visit this weekend, per On3's Pete Nakos. Herring appeared in 11 games, making one start, for the Tigers last fall. He totaled 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. Herring recorded a season-best ten tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 24-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State on September 28.
Herring was on the field for 710 snaps and graded out at 69.0 according to PFF. He was outstanding against the run, posting an 87.3 run defense grade. Herring did miss 16% of his tackles and committed two penalties.
The Georgia native began his college career as a three-star prospect at Tennessee in 2022. He contributed as a reserve as a true freshman before jumping into a starting role his sophomore year. In 25 games where he made 11 starts with the Volunteers, Herring totaled 91 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
In 2023, Herring posted a career-high 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Between defense and special teams, Herring has accumulated nearly 1,700 snaps at the FBS level.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop. He's also scheduled to check out Cal and Syracuse. FSU brought in Georgia Southern linebacker transfer Marques Watson-Trent for a visit earlier this week.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period. The program recently landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson and North Carolina linebacker transfer Caleb LaVallee.
