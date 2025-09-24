Virginia defender has something to prove against FSU football
This Friday could help shape ACC and playoff contention and, as always, the storylines fly around like concession-stand napkins in the Tallahassee tunnel. Players and fans make the game personal on many different levels, and this time around is no exception.
Florida State goes on the road to Virginia as the No. 8 team in the country and kicks off conference play undefeated after toppling Alabama, East Texas A&M, and Kent State. Virginia is coming off a blowout victory over Stanford and sits at 3-1 on the season.
Discontent Rings on Virginia's Defensive Line
Defensive lineman Jason Hammond was once a three-star prospect out of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, weighing in at 6’1”, 291 pounds. He drew attention from UCF, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Ole Miss during his recruitment.
However, no offer ever came from Florida State. That omission hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it’s become an added layer of motivation for the 6’2” and 295-pounder when he lines up against the Seminoles on Friday night.
“I was actually a guy who was told I was too small by Florida State, so for me, this is a little personal," Hammond said to Greg Madia.
For Hammond, It’s Personal. For FSU, It’s Business
Hammond is a bit of a mixed bag. His stats don’t jump off the page, but he’s logged a decent amount of snaps for Virginia. In the Cavaliers’ loss to NC State and win over Stanford, he didn’t show up much on the stat sheet, which isn’t always the best way to measure a defensive tackle’s impact.
To be fair, his production in Charlottesville has been limited. Now a junior, Hammond has totaled just three tackles in 2023, 11 in 2024, and eight through the first four games this season.
Not to throw shade at the big guy because his ambition and drive are clear, even so, this could still be a big game for him. The last thing Florida State wants is an overlooked defensive lineman with a chip on his shoulder. Hammond recorded his highest PFF grade in Virginia’s win over Stanford last week (85.9) and owns an overall 86.6 this season after hovering around 60 the past two years.
Although I don't think taking the devil-may-care approach against the highest scoring offense in the country is the right attitude or approach, the country will see what they see when the lights turn on this Friday. For Hammond, it’s personal. For the Seminoles, it’s business, and their current offensive front looks as deep as it has in a decade.
