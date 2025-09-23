Virginia plans surprise look for Friday night vs. FSU football
The Florida State Seminoles have an interesting task in front of them.
After soundly defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 and decimating two bottom-tier programs in East Texas A&M and Kent State, the Seminoles have an awkward game against an awkward team.
It's awkward because the game is on a Friday, it comes a week before the heavily anticipated Miami game in Tallahassee, it's against a potent Virginia offense, and it comes in a smaller stadium against a team that doesn't necessarily have a standard for winning.
And it could get more awkward for the Seminoles.
Virginia Bringing Out Special Uniforms For FSU Matchup
The Cavaliers have announced they will be wearing a throwback uniform combination to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of one of the most famous upsets in their school's history.
In 1995, the Cavaliers knocked off the then-No. 2 Seminoles in Charlottesville by a score of 33-28.
As for the jerseys themselves, it is one that simplifies both the color scheme and the logo on the shirt tops.
As you can see, the "V" logo on the shoulder caps doesn't include the crossing swords underneath, which is commonly seen in the more modern logos. The bottom of the shoulder caps doesn't feature a white stripe, just an orange one.
Additionally, the jersey numbers are much more defined and rigid in comparison to the minimalistic numbers on the modern Cavalier jerseys.
The Seminoles will look to escape Charlottesville with a win and avoid the upset as they are in a classic look-ahead spot with the rival Hurricanes on the horizon.
Florida State will square off against the Wahoos on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia on ESPN.
