Virginia Tech Fires Former Florida State Assistant
Coaching changes are well underway across the country with college football reaching the postseason. Following a 6-6 finish under third-year head coach Brent Pry, the Virginia Tech Hokies elected to shake up their staff on Thursday evening.
In a release from the program, Virginia Tech announced the firing of multiple staffers, including defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve, who coached at Florida State in 2020-21. The Hokies also moved on from offensive line coach Ron Crook and senior director of strength and conditioning Dwight Galt IV.
Marve was in his third season as the defensive coordinator in Blacksburg. In 2024, Virginia Tech tied for No. 44 in the FBS in scoring defense (22.8 points per game) and No. 75 in total defense (379.8 yards per game). The Hokies did surrender 20+ points seven times and 30+ points four times, with each of those four outings resulting in losses.
"I appreciate the work Coach Marve, Coach Crook and Coach Galt have put into Virginia Tech football,” Pry said in a statement. "They are great men who, alongside their families, have poured into our university and our student-athletes. However, our on-field results have not met our standards. As head coach, it is my responsibility to make the necessary changes to restore this program to its rightful place among college football’s best and deliver the success Hokie Nation deserves.”
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
A season ago, Virginia Tech ranked top-20 in the country in total defense and racked up 39 sacks, which ranked second in the ACC. Marve signed an extension earlier this year that was set to pay him $875,000 annually through 2027.
The 35-year-old previously spent two seasons as the linebackers coach at Florida State, joining head coach Mike Norvell's inaugural staff in Tallahassee. He played a part in the development of former linebackers Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy, who each had career-best seasons in 2021. DeLoach recorded 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception while Lundy totaled 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery. That ranked third and fourth on the team, respectively.
Following his departure to Virginia Tech, Florida State promoted senior defensive analyst Randy Shannon to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Shannon served in that role over the past three seasons but is not expected to return to the Seminoles in 2024, who have revamped their coaching staff over the past few weeks.
Marve has previously worked at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Following a successful playing career with the Commodores, he returned to his alma mater as a defensive quality control coach in 2014. Marve served as a graduate assistant the following year before being promoted to inside linebackers coach. He spent one year at Mississippi State as linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator prior to his tenure with the Seminoles.
FSU's defensive staff looks almost completely different after the hiring of defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and safeties coach Evan Cooper. Former defensive line coach and program legend Odell Haggins moved to an off-field role to continue assisting the program.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF