WATCH: FSU Football's full entrance to Doak Campbell Stadium in College Football 26
Florida State's return to the virtual gridiron last year gave fans their first opportunity to experience an updated Doak Campbell Stadium in over a decade.
Now, they'll get to do it again in College Football 26 as the latest edition of the popular EA Sports franchise hits the shelves on Monday.
Things have changed rapidly in Tallahassee over the last year. The Seminoles are nearing completion on historic renovations to their iconic venue. Florida State has poured in roughly $265 million to update Doak Campbell Stadium and provide an experience like no other for fans.
FSU has club seats, loge boxes, and luxury suites on the home side of the stadium while also upgrading the Champions Club and video boards.
Before getting a chance to see the changes in person, Florida State fans can get an idea of what everything looks like in the virtual world.
Check out FSU's entrance to Bobby Bowden Field in College Football 26. What do you think?
