WATCH: FSU Football's full entrance to Doak Campbell Stadium in College Football 26

Florida State's updates to Doak Campbell Stadium have made it to the virtual world.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's return to the virtual gridiron last year gave fans their first opportunity to experience an updated Doak Campbell Stadium in over a decade.

Now, they'll get to do it again in College Football 26 as the latest edition of the popular EA Sports franchise hits the shelves on Monday.

Things have changed rapidly in Tallahassee over the last year. The Seminoles are nearing completion on historic renovations to their iconic venue. Florida State has poured in roughly $265 million to update Doak Campbell Stadium and provide an experience like no other for fans.

FSU has club seats, loge boxes, and luxury suites on the home side of the stadium while also upgrading the Champions Club and video boards.

Before getting a chance to see the changes in person, Florida State fans can get an idea of what everything looks like in the virtual world.

Check out FSU's entrance to Bobby Bowden Field in College Football 26. What do you think?

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

