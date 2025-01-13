Which Five Transfers Will Make The Biggest Impact At Florida State?
The Florida State Seminoles went heavy in the NCAA Transfer Portal again this offseason and currently hold the No. 5 transfer class in the country with 16 commits. While the 'Noles have had success in the transfer portal in the past, they're looking to reload after injuries and misses at key positions left them with a 2-10 record.
Their current roster comes with plenty of new faces, and FSU will need to rely on experience to develop newcomers and fill the void left by departing players.
There are plenty of names that could've made this list, as head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have done a good job recruiting through the portal, but here are five transfers that could make the biggest impact heading into 2025.
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
With the loss of starting quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei (NFL) and Luke Kromenhoek (transfer, Miss State), Florida State needed added competition in the QB room with Brock Glenn being the only returning scholarship quarterback on the roster.
Ranked as one of the top-20 transfer quarterbacks, Castellanos threw for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions rushing for 194 yards and another on the ground in the eight games he played last season. With the right players around him, Castellanos could be the spark needed for FSU this year.
Wide Receiver Duce Robinson, USC
Another top player Florida State landed in the transfer portal was legacy wide receiver Duce Robinson, who spent the last two seasons at USC. He appeared in 12 games, making five starts, and caught 23 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
Robinson, a former five-star recruit out of Phoenix, AZ, is listed as the No. 7 overall transfer prospect and the No. 3 wide receiver in this year's transfer class. Standing at 6'6'', 220 pounds, and averaging 19.2 yards per reception in 23 games, he could just be the answer on the outside if he can develop chemistry with Castellanos. Robinson had just a 4.2% drop rate on 46 targets.
Florida State lacked a big pass-catching threat in 2024, and paired with JUCO transfer wide receiver signee Jordan Scott (6'7'', 215 pounds), there is a chance for the duo to make an immediate impact.
EDGE James Williams, Nebraska
With Florida State's additions of former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, they brought in one of the most promising players in the transfer portal, as well as edge defender James Williams. Florida State will need to replace starting defensive ends, Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones, Jr., who both entered the portal after a subpar run last year.
The 6'6'' 240-pounder totaled 14 tackles, five for a loss, and five sacks in a reserve role during the 2024 regular season and has the prototypical body type of a player who can compete at the P4 level. His five sacks are just three less than both Payton and Jones, Jr. had combined in 2024.
Williams was named as the No. 5 transfer DE, and 247Sports' Grant Hughs listed him at the top of his list of players with breakout potential.
Offensive Lineman Gunnar Hansen, Vanderbilt
Probably one of the biggest needs that the 'Noles filled in the transfer portal was at left tackle when the program landed Vanderbilt transfer lineman Gunnar Hansen from the SEC. He has over 2,100 snaps of experience, including 1,501 snaps at left tackle, and has experience at the right tackle and left guard positions.
He played in 35 games over the last three seasons for the Commodores, and at 6'5'', 305 pounds, Hansen is headed to Tallahassee, FL, with one season of eligibility remaining. Keeping Castellanos upright will be crucial, and protecting his blindside will make Hansen an immediate impact on the offensive line.
According to PFF.com, his best pass-blocking grades came against Virginia Tech (84.6), Alabama (71.9), Kentucky (76.1), Auburn (79.0), and Tennessee (84.5).
Offensive Lineman Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus signed with the Seminoles in December after four seasons with the Rebels. He's spent the majority of his time at right tackle. Standing at a massive 6'7'', 360 pounds, he should make an immediate impact holding off the larger edge rushers or pulling across the line in the run game. Showcasing his power, Pettus had a run block grade of 74.0 which put him at No. 17 of all Power Four offensive tackles in 2024.
Pettus appeared in 33 games, with 29 starts, at Ole Miss, and although allowing a fair amount of quarterback pressures in 2024 (18) and hurries (15), he only gave up one sack. He started 11 games at right tackle in 2024, grading out at an above-average level (72.8) in 765 snaps, per PFF. If he can dial down the penalties (7) and pressures from a season ago, his sheer size and footwork will make him a valuable asset for the Seminoles.
