Who Will Lead Florida State's Defense During Final Two Games Of 2024 Season?
Florida State fired three members of its coaching staff on Sunday, including defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. With two games remaining in the 2024 season, the ramifications of one of the worst years in program history are being felt hard in Tallahassee. Change is all but necessary if head coach Mike Norvell is going to lead the Seminoles back to the heights that he had the program at less than a year ago.
For now, the team just has to focus on making it through the rest of the year and potentially ending a pitiful campaign on a high note. Maybe the adjustments will provide a spark for the Seminoles as they prepare for matchups against Charleston-Southern and Florida in Doak Campbell Stadium. The defense can't get much worse with the unit ranking No. 120 in the FBS in third-down conversion percentage, No. 101 in points allowed per game, and No. 99 in yards allowed per game.
FSU will have a new play-caller on defense against the Buccaneers and Gators. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon has been elevated into the defensive coordinator role until the end of the season. With more responsibility under his belt, it's unclear if Shannon will continue to serve from the coaches box on game days or make a move to the field.
Shannon has been on Florida State's staff since the 2021 season when he was hired as a senior defensive analyst. He was promoted to linebacker's coach and co-defensive coordinator after Chris Marve departed for Virginia Tech that following offseason. Shannon has served in that role since then and was on staff for the program's ACC Championship season in 2023. He sent seventh-round pick Tatum Bethune (San Francisco 49ers) and undrafted free agent Kalen DeLoach (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to the NFL earlier this year.
A veteran in the coaching profession, Shannon brings a wealth of in-game experience to the table. He should, at the least, be able to help the Seminoles simplify and maximize their defensive capabilities. Shannon has over 30 years under his belt and this will actually be the fourth FBS school in the Sunshine State where he's had a stint as a defensive coordinator. He served in the same capacity for Miami (2001-06), Florida (2017), and UCF (2018-20).
There's no guarantee that Shannon, like others on Florida State's coaching staff, will return in 2025. His contract is slated to run until February 2026 with Shannon netting $650,000 this year and $675,000 next year.
Florida State has a BYE week to begin sorting things out before returning to action on Saturday, November 23.
